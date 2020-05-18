You can’t go to Primavera this year but you can watch this video featuring 100 of its acts

The massive music festival is cancelled for 2020 but its artists have come together to the sound of Caribou

Primavera is every cosmopolitan Euro-citizen’s favourite music festival. It’s booked both Kendrick Lamar and Slayer, is home to gratifyingly clean toilets and takes place on a pleasing, brutalist concrete urban wasteland. The Barcelona mega event (which was going to be celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year) had tentatively been delayed to August, but is now not being held until June 2021. Sad but undeniably sensible.

In the meantime, Primavera’s organisers corralled no less than 100 of its acts to take part in a big collaborative video where everyone sings and dances to Caribou’s giddy 2014 track ‘Can’t Do Without You’. Heartwarming stuff.

Have a watch and see how many faces you can put a name to. Somewhere in there you’ll find Jarvis Cocker, Iggy Pop, Rosalia, Devendra Banhart, Billy Bragg, Bad Gyal, Angel Olsen and loads more. Double credibility points for anyone who recognises Turkish psychedelic legend Selda Bağcan.

