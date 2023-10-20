London
Pasta Evangelists free pasta outside Farringdon station
Photograph: Pasta Evangelists

You’ll be able to get free pasta at these London tube stations on World Pasta Day

Spice up your daily rotini

India Lawrence
Commuting is the worst, but pasta is the best. And if you combine those two things, you get something that’s just about okay. So to perk up Londoners’ daily commutes this World Pasta Day, Pasta Evangelists is giving away 1,000 free pasta dishes at tube stations across London. 

The pasta pros will be dishing out free carbs to commuters at select tube stations between 11:30am and 1:30pm on Wednesday October 25. On offer will be 1,000 of Pasta Evangelists’ classic dishes including carbonara, beef shin ragu, spicy arrabbiata and wild mushroom pasta.

The evangelists will also transform partaking stations with punny pasta-fied names. The tube stations taking part are Fulham Broadway (Fusilli),  Farringdon (Farfallingdon),  Clapham Junction (Claphamellini), Tooting  (Tootelloni) and Camden Town (Camdenlloni Town).

Here’s a map of all the stations giving away free pasta. 

Map of tube stations giving away free pasta
Image: Pasta Evangelists

You’re probably thinking, why do we even have a World Pasta Day? We know, there’s pretty much a day for everything these days, but it is the world’s best carb after all. World Pasta Day was actually created in 1995 when culinary experts from around the world got together for the World Pasta Congress. Now that’s a meeting we’d like to be a part of. 

Don’t know your pappardelle from your bucatini? Make sure to brush up on your carb knowledge by reading our list of the best pasta restaurants in London

Did you see that this swanky London pasta chain is selling dishes for just £5 on World Pasta Day?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode 11 with Ania Magliano in Haggerston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

