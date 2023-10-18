London
Line Store, London
Photograph: Chrispictures / Shutterstock.com

This swanky London pasta chain is selling dishes for just £5 on World Pasta Day

All Lina Stores outlets across the capital will be selling top-notch pasta for just a fiver

Sonal Nain
Written by
Sonal Nain
World Pasta Day is a thing and we’re very much here for it – especially when it means free fusilli, complimentary conchiglie and reasonably-priced rigatoni. 

Getting in on the World Pasta Day hype in London this year is none other than top-notch, snazzily-decorated Italian eatery Lina Stores. On the day itself (which is October 25, for those not in-the-know – one week today!), Lina Stores branches across the city will be serving delicious pasta for just £5 per dish. 

On the downside, Lina Stores’ deal will only be available on the day between 3-5pm, but on the upside it’ll apply to all their dishes. That’s right, whatever pasta you want from the menu is yours for a fiver (take a look at a Lina Stores menu in advance here). 

Lina Stores has locations in Marylebone, King’s Cross, the City, Soho and Clapham. To get you salivating, take a read of our gushing review of the Marylebone branch

Did you see that gourmet doughnut shop Longboys is opening two new London outlets?

Plus:Eggslut is opening a brand-new branch in east London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode 11 with Ania Magliano in Haggerston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

