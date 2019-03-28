You’ll soon be able to catch a train from London to Edinburgh for just £25

Edinburgh should be the perfect city escape: far enough from London to feel like a proper holiday jaunt but close enough to not feel like a massive undertaking (you don’t even need your passport). Locals voted it the world’s most beautiful city in our recent globe-spanning Time Out Index.

But the prospect of a pretty hefty train fare and a long journey has traditionally made a trip to Scotland that bit more off-putting for anyone who doesn’t want to fly. So it’s great news that transport operator FirstGroup has just announced plans to operate new high-speed, low-cost trains from King’s Cross to the Scottish capital. Engine-ious!

With adult singles averaging at around £25 and a journey time of four-and-a-quarter hours between the two capitals, the fleet of new Hitachi AT300 trains could change the transport game. (For comparison, the best fare and journey time we could find for the next couple of months was £26.50 for a journey of four hours and 38 minutes. On a Sunday night.)

Sadly the new service won’t start until 2021, so you’ve got plenty of time to check out the best things to do in Edinburgh and start planning your trip.

