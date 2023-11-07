You’ll soon be able to explore these London tube stations on Google Street View

Playing on Google Street View can be really fun. You might find a person chopped between frames, see a cute dog, or find yourself in the window of your own house (ok, that feels just creepy). Now, you’ll be able to go inside some London Underground stations on the platform, as TfL has launched a new partnership with Google.

In the coming weeks, Google will be capturing 360-degree images inside around 30 tube stations, including Green Park, King’s Cross St Pancras and Waterloo. By being able to show routes through some of London’s key stations, TfL hopes that customers will be able to use Google Street View within stations in the same way they would for journeys made by walking and cycling across London. In particular, TfL hopes this will be beneficial to customers with accessibility needs or people who are unfamiliar with travelling in the capital.

Posters will be put up in stations to alert customers when imagery capture is taking place. The images will be collected by a small team organised by Google between 10am to 4pm to avoid peak hours, using a 360-degree backpack camera. Google's blurring technology will then be applied to the pictures, which should automatically blur identifiable faces before publishing.

Images taken inside stations will begin to appear on Google Street View from 2024, being added throughout the year.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: ‘This exciting new project will give people the ability to plan their routes on the London Underground in the same way they would when walking and cycling across the city.

‘Introducing Street View will support people to better navigate some of the capital's busiest stations and help us to build a better, more accessible London for all.’

Here’s the full list of stations that will be given the Google treatment:

Baker Street

Bank/ Monument

Bond Street

Camden Town

Canada Water

Canary Wharf

Canning Town

Cannon Street

Custom House

Embankment

Euston

Euston Square

Farringdon

Green Park

Hammersmith

Highbury and Islington

King’s Cross St. Pancras

Liverpool Street

London Bridge

Moorgate

Old Street

Oxford Circus

Paddington

South Kensington

Stratford

Tottenham Court Road

Victoria

Waterloo

Westminster

Whitechapel

