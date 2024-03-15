You’ll soon be able to have afternoon tea at the Natural History Museum

For the first time, the legendary London museum will soon offer its own tea and cakes experience

With its huge whale skeleton, stuffed dodo, earthquake simulator and roughly 80 million other specimens, the Natural History Museum is really only missing one thing: adorable finger food.

Don’t worry though, that’ll soon be resolved. From March 20, the museum will be serving up a themed afternoon tea made up of quaint little servings of sandwiches, scones, tarts and sponges created by chefs from Benugo.

Titled ‘Inspired by Nature’, the afternoon tea will celebrate British farmers and growers and (as you might have figured out) is inspired by nature. In that vein, the spread will include an Earth pot filled with raspberry and chocolate, a dinosaur-footprint macaron and an ammonite cookie, among other bits.

There will also be a delish selection of coronation chicken sandwiches, British cucumber with black pepper crematta on white bread and cherry tomato, red onion superstraccia and pesto tart to start, followed by earl grey scones served with clotted cream and strawberry jam and a sweet pea & lemon cake for dessert. And, of course, your pick of fancy loose-leaf tea.

All of that will be consumed inside the museum’s Anning Rooms, a gorgeous lounge that’s usually only open to members and patrons. If you want to enjoy tea among fossils, skeletons, gemstones and moon rock, you can book online right now. It’ll cost you £35 or £40 with prosecco.

