Your actual House of Gucci in London is for sale

You can still smell the Italian leather lingering in the air

Remember when a glamorous Lady Gaga struts through the extravagant gold-encrusted mansion as Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'?

Well, you can basically recreate that moment in London… if you’ve got a spare £55 million knocking around.

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates/Tom St. Aubyn Photography

Gucci’s former London HQ has become a residential mansion and is now available to rent for a humble £40,000 a week. Decked out with eight bedrooms, a garden terrace, a swimming pool, a conservatory and a sunroom, the property is the size of about 19 average UK homes at approximately 14,000 square foot. Oh.. and it’s got a passenger lift, a gym and a spa, naturally.

Located on Grafton Street, Mayfair, each room has 20-foot ceilings clad with modest gold-leaf detailing, full-height windows, mosaic flooring and Georgian fireplaces.

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates/Tom St. Aubyn Photography

And it comes with a dramatic history steeped in royal visits and family tragedies. The Grade I listed megamansion was built in the 1700s and was once the London home to Lord Brougham (the former Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain), who hosted star-studded guests including Queen Victoria.

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates/Tom St. Aubyn Photography

After Maurizio Gucci was shot dead in 1995 at the entrance of Gucci’s Milan headquarters, the Gucci brand relocated, presumably to leave behind its tragic past. As a result, in 1998 Gucci’s global HQ moved from Milan to Grafton Street, close to Gucci’s Bond Street store, and became a base for iconic Creative Director Tom Ford and CEO Domenico De Sole. It served as the Italian brand’s global HQ until 2010.

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates/Tom St. Aubyn Photography

High-end Mayfair estate agent, Beauchamp Estates is now responsible for finding a deep-pocketed tenant. According to the Land Registry, the property is currently owned through an offshore trust. Shady.

Got spare 55 mil, anyone?

You can stay in a Wembley Stadium apartment that overlooks the Euros

Jodie Comer is making a surprise return to your local cinema this month