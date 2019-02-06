The best restaurants in Hampstead

January 2019: We’ve added three eateries that are currently rocking Hampstead: The Swing (pan-Asian canteen and chef’s tables), Mama’s Kubo (home-style Filipino cooking) and Delicatessen (a kosher Middle Eastern joint from Yotam Ottolenghi’s one-time head chef). For something more sophisticated, there’s modern British destination restaurant Hām.

Strolling around Hampstead Heath is hungry work – lucky there are scores of top places in the area to refuel. Chow down on coffee and pastries in a local café like Ginger & White, or treat yourself to something a little more swish at one of the area’s upmarket eateries.