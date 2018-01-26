The best cheap eats in Camden

What’s the vibe? Amiable retro caff decked with boxes of the day’s fresh produce and dedicated to the famous Italian snack.

When to go Quick to eat and packing plenty of stodge, these balls could well be ideal pre-gig fodder. Check out what’s on at the Forum.

What to eat The namesake deep-fried risotto balls, served plain, with salad, in tortilla wraps or accompanied by a hot stew.

How much? From £4.50 for five risotto balls (eating in) to around £8 for the original salad boxes and daily stews.