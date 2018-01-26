The best cheap eats in Camden
Discover Camden's best cheap restaurants and other places to eat out on a budget
Camden’s no longer a foodie wasteland of market tat and beered-up indie kids, y’know. The resurgent north London neighbourhood has become something of a destination for gastronauts, and with the influx of great restaurants has come a bevy of excellently economical spots. While the street food haven of Camden’s extensive markets remains a penny-pinching go-to, bargains can also be found at ‘proper’ restaurants across the NW1 postcode. We’ve rounded them up for you below.
Arancini Brothers Factory Café
What’s the vibe? Amiable retro caff decked with boxes of the day’s fresh produce and dedicated to the famous Italian snack.
When to go Quick to eat and packing plenty of stodge, these balls could well be ideal pre-gig fodder. Check out what’s on at the Forum.
What to eat The namesake deep-fried risotto balls, served plain, with salad, in tortilla wraps or accompanied by a hot stew.
How much? From £4.50 for five risotto balls (eating in) to around £8 for the original salad boxes and daily stews.
The Cheese Bar
What’s the vibe? A bricks-and-mortar spin-off from the legendary Cheese Truck, peddling its lacto wares in a bar-like space beneath a burlesque club in Camden.
When to go A hangover cure and a handy Camden Market pitstop. Otherwise, book in for a regular Thursday-evening fondue bonanza.
What to eat Oozing cheese sandwiches and messy riffs on raclette, but don’t miss the real food porn – a flavour-bomb sundae involving blue cheese lusciously laced with quince, honey and shards of honeycomb.
How much? Grilled sandwiches from £6.50, bigger plates such as cauliflower cheese from £7. The sundae weighs in at £5.50.
Hook
What’s the vibe? Panko-crusted cod, seaweed-salted chips, wasabi tempura, pickled ginger miso… welcome to Hook’s ‘new school’ fish and chips. It’s all sustainable stuff, too.
When to go A taste of the seaside in NW1 – best enjoyed over a lingering weekend lunch or as a post-work celebration. Spot-on for speedy takeaways too.
What to eat Break the mould by ordering your chosen fish in Malaysian curry panko with spicy pineapple and ginger ketchup. They do free-range chicken, assorted tacos and trendy fish salads too.
How much? The basic deal for panko-crusted fish and chips with homemade tartare sauce is £10, so not much room for manoeuvre.
Ma Petite Jamaica
What’s the vibe? Reggae tunes, rum cocktails, jerk wings and Red Stripe on tap.
When to go Happy hours run daily, 5pm–7pm and 10pm-11pm.
What to eat Salt fish fritters, barbecue spare ribs, jerk chicken and, of course, rice and peas.
How much? A quarter chicken from the jerk pit with rice and peas is £8.50, small plates of fritters, wings and ribs are cheaper still.
Seto
What’s the vibe? Cheery family-run ramen canteen relocated from Soho to a quieter pitch near Camden Lock.
When to go Whenever that ramen craving strikes you, lunch or dinner.
What to eat It has to be a bowl of unctuous bone broth and ramen noodles with variants and additions. Otherwise, plump for one of the set deals (teriyaki, tempura, gyoza etc).
How much? Ramen bowls from £6.20, gyoza sets £7.50, sushi platters £9.50.
Voodoo Ray's
What’s the vibe? Impeccably hip joint selling seriously delicious pizzas by the slice from 22-inch New York-style whoppers. Camden Market offshoot of the Dalston original.
When to go Daytime during the week (early closing 7pm), or evenings at weekends.
What to eat A slice or two of your choice – ‘green velvet’, ‘queen vegan’, ‘porky’s’, the names say it all. Perhaps some mac ’n’ cheese, a craft beer or a frozen margarita too.
How much? Slices from £3.50; spend the rest on salad (£3.50) and a chocolate brownie or ‘blondie’ (£1.50). There’s also a great weekday lunch deal for £6.50 (slice, salad and soft drink).
