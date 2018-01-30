Chinatown’s Best Cheap Eats
From super steamed dumplings to no-brainer noodles, discover Chinatown's best cheap eats
Chinatown is full of great restaurants – but they can be tough for the uninitiated to traverse. Luckily, we’re on hand to provide a map, of sorts, of its varied foodie landscape. Here, we’ve collated four of the area’s finest cheap eats – from to-die-for dumplings to none-better noodles.
Baozi Inn
What’s the vibe? Sichuan noodles, buns and dumplings kick like a kung-fu fighter at this Communist Revolution kitsch-clad spot on Chinatown’s fringes.
When to go When your taste buds need defibrillating.
What to eat The house baozi buns, Chengdu dan dan noodles, and a spicy cucumber salad.
How much? The flavours might sock you in the face, but the bill won’t: snacks from £1.30, rice and noodle bowls from £4.50.
Café TPT
What’s the vibe? A simple, café-style Chinatown favourite, where flavour-packed food is served on unclothed tables.
When to go All day, any day – they serve right through until 1am.
What to eat The huge menu can be intimidating – so stick to Cantonese dishes for the best results, and note that seafood is a particular strength.
How much? Most ‘good old classic’ mains cost less than £9, but one-plate ‘hawker’ rice dishes (nasi lemak etc) and soup noodles are even cheaper.
Jen Café
What’s the vibe? If dumplings drive you to deliriums of delight, make friends with Jen – a Chinatown café where these handmade pillowy parcels reign supreme.
When to go Late breakfast, a daytime fill-up or a pre-/post-show snack. Thu-Sun only.
What to eat Dumplings and more dumplings, washed down with a Taiwanese-style bubble tea.
How much? A mere fiver for eight Beijing dumplings; £6 for the fried versions (aka ‘pot stickers’).
Lanzhou Noodle Bar
What’s the vibe? Watch noodles being hand-pulled and cooked to order, then tuck into bowls of nourishing Chinese-style soul food.
When to go For sustenance in the small hours: it’s open till 2am on weeknights, 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.
What to eat Skip the neon Chinese buffet in the window and stick to the noodles – we love the lamian version with stewed beef (ask for extra broth and fewer noodles).
How much? £6.50 well spent.
