0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Chinatown’s Best Cheap Eats

From super steamed dumplings to no-brainer noodles, discover Chinatown's best cheap eats

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Tuesday January 30 2018

Rob Greig

Chinatown is full of great restaurants – but they can be tough for the uninitiated to traverse. Luckily, we’re on hand to provide a map, of sorts, of its varied foodie landscape. Here, we’ve collated four of the area’s finest cheap eats – from to-die-for dumplings to none-better noodles.

Know somewhere better? Share it in the comments below, or send us a tweet.

Recommended: the best restaurants in Chinatown.

Baozi Inn

Baozi Inn

What’s the vibe? Sichuan noodles, buns and dumplings kick like a kung-fu fighter at this Communist Revolution kitsch-clad spot on Chinatown’s fringes.

When to go When your taste buds need defibrillating.

What to eat The house baozi buns, Chengdu dan dan noodles, and a spicy cucumber salad.

How much? The flavours might sock you in the face, but the bill won’t: snacks from £1.30, rice and noodle bowls from £4.50.

Read more
Chinatown
Advertising
Café TPT

Café TPT

What’s the vibe? A simple, café-style Chinatown favourite, where flavour-packed food is served on unclothed tables.

When to go All day, any day – they serve right through until 1am.

What to eat The huge menu can be intimidating – so stick to Cantonese dishes for the best results, and note that seafood is a particular strength.

How much? Most ‘good old classic’ mains cost less than £9, but one-plate ‘hawker’ rice dishes (nasi lemak etc) and soup noodles are even cheaper.

Read more
Chinatown
Advertising
Jen Café

Jen Café

What’s the vibe? If dumplings drive you to deliriums of delight, make friends with Jen – a Chinatown café where these handmade pillowy parcels reign supreme.

When to go Late breakfast, a daytime fill-up or a pre-/post-show snack. Thu-Sun only.

What to eat Dumplings and more dumplings, washed down with a Taiwanese-style bubble tea.

How much? A mere fiver for eight Beijing dumplings; £6 for the fried versions (aka ‘pot stickers’).

Read more
Chinatown
Advertising
Lanzhou Noodle Bar

Lanzhou Noodle Bar

What’s the vibe? Watch noodles being hand-pulled and cooked to order, then tuck into bowls of nourishing Chinese-style soul food.

When to go For sustenance in the small hours: it’s open till 2am on weeknights, 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.

What to eat Skip the neon Chinese buffet in the window and stick to the noodles – we love the lamian version with stewed beef (ask for extra broth and fewer noodles).

How much? £6.50 well spent.

Read more
Covent Garden
Advertising
Advertising

Comments

You might also like