The centrepiece of Dishoom's fabulous take on the festive feast is their whole Turkey leg raan, which comes with some delightfully non-trad trimmings, such as sprouts with lime-chilli dressing, tenderstem broccoli, and spiced cranberry chutney. From £42 a head diners will also get the house black daal (no trip to Dishoom is complete without it), unlimited naan, roti and raita, a chicken ruby curry and jackfruit biryani, murgh malai and gunpowder potatoes from the grill, as well as keema pau, okra fries and bhel to start.

Don't miss The mince pie kulfi pudding (and there are veggie and vegan versions of the whole menu, so nobody misses out).