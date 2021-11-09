London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Silo's ice cream sandwich
Photograph: Gobinder Jhitta

Hype Dish: Silo’s food waste-defying ice-cream sandwich

Silo founder and chef Douglas McMaster talks us through how he makes his no-waste, super-sustainable dessert

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

‘Could you live without a bin?’ That’s the question that someone once put to chef Douglas McMaster. It inspired him to open Silo, a Hackney Wick restaurant serving high-quality food while creating as little food waste as possible. Its crowd-pleasing Siloaf ice-cream sandwich totally encapsulates the restaurant’s zero-waste ethos. ‘It’s a poetic dessert,’ says McMaster. ‘It uses the waste from the Siloaf bread and butter from the first course, bookending the entire menu.’ He talks us through it.

The syrup 

‘We soak our waste bread in water and leave it for two days. It starts to ferment and turn into Marmite, which we make into a caramel that’s little salty.’

The flavour

‘One mouthful is rich, decadent and caramel-y. The Marmite flavour adds complexity and brightness. That salty, umami, sweet combination is like dynamite.’

The wafer

‘We accrue surplus bran from milling flour for our bread. To use the waste, we mix  bran with brown butter, oats and sugar to make a wafer that tastes like salted popcorn.’

The ice cream

‘We churn our own butter and we get a lot of excess buttermilk. We caramelise it to make dulce de leche, then make ice cream from that. It’s silky, bright and super-sweet.’

The experience

‘I always tell people to pick it up and eat it with their hands. It’s more visceral and intimate because you feel the coldness of the ice cream and the texture of the wafer.’

Unit 7, Queens Yard, E9 5EN. £7.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Best-selling Time Out offers
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.