hype dish
Illustration: Time Out London

Hype Dish: we find out what goes into London’s most iconic plates

From Padella’s pici to Gloria’s lemon meringue pie, we unpick the anatomy of a hype dish

Isabelle Aron
Edited by
Isabelle Aron
London isn’t short on excellent restaurants serving up creative, innovative and wacky dishes. But sometimes you just want a classic, something you can guarantee will be good. Something you might – whisper it – even queue for. Think Padella’s pici cacio e pepe, Quo Vadis’s smoked eel sandwich and Gloria’s Incomparable Lemon Pie. These are London’s hype dishes – and in this series, we’ll be dissecting what goes into these much-loved creations.

