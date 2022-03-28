London isn’t short on excellent restaurants serving up creative, innovative and wacky dishes. But sometimes you just want a classic, something you can guarantee will be good. Something you might – whisper it – even queue for. Think Padella’s pici cacio e pepe, Quo Vadis’s smoked eel sandwich and Gloria’s Incomparable Lemon Pie. These are London’s hype dishes – and in this series, we’ll be dissecting what goes into these much-loved creations.
Hype Dish: we find out what goes into London’s most iconic plates
From Padella’s pici to Gloria’s lemon meringue pie, we unpick the anatomy of a hype dish
