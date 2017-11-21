Jacob the Angel

Restaurants, Coffeeshops Covent Garden
0 Love It
Save it
(Jason Lowe)
1/4
Jason Lowe
(Jason Lowe)
2/4
Jason Lowe
(Jason Lowe)
3/4
Jason Lowe
(Jason Lowe)
4/4
Jason Lowe

Named in homage to England’s first coffeehouse (Oxford’s seventeenth-century The Angel, FYI) Jacob the Angel is a stylish little café in Neal’s Yard, from the folks behind

The Barbary and Palomar. Here’s the deal: the dinky space is takeaway focused, with a daily changing menu and friendly service. There are wooden interiors and a concrete floor decorated with brass lettering; a table crammed full of appetising-looking fare – mostly sandwiches and big salad bowls – and a counter full of eye-catching cakes (look out for the coconut cream pie, more later). If it’s just a caffeine fix you’re after, they serve decent, strong coffee from Square Mile.

There were ups and downs with the food. A decent spread of sandwiches were made with quality, thick-cut sourdough (a little too thick for some) supplied by Hackney’s Dusty Knuckle Bakery. But, with the notable exception of an excellent chorizo and berkswell (a manchego-style sheep’s cheese) number, and an off-menu fontina cheese and caramelised onion toastie, the fillings didn’t quite stand up to scrutiny.

Still, other successes included a punchy fennel and radicchio salad with orange and goats’ cheese, a light yet chewy sesame bagel with lemony cream cheese and thick slabs of smoked trout. And that coconut cream pie: think crisp, light pastry and a custardy filling, but with texture from piles of desiccated coconut. Adorned with smooth Italian meringue, it was heavenly, gooey deliciousness.

It’s The Angel, reinvented. Not everything works – but the things that do, really do.

By: Laura Evans

Posted:

Venue name: Jacob the Angel
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 16 1/2 Neal's Yard
Covent Garden
London
WC2H 9DP
Opening hours: Weekdays 8am-5pm; weekends 9am-5pm
Transport: Tube: Covent Garden
Price: Lunch for two with soft drinks (no service): around £30.
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:1
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|2
2 people listening
Tastemaker

Neal's Yard finally has the coffeeshop it needed. Next door to one of the best restaurants in London, from the people who brought The Palomar and the Barbary, this coffee shop is filling up the tummies of its customers with comforting bakes and Middle Eastern inspired dishes. Their coconut cream pie is already in everyone's insta feeds. Neal's Yard is one of the most colourful parts of London always attracting crowds and Jacob the Angel is a lovely little window to watch it while sipping on delicious coffees.

Tastemaker

Neal’s Yard is one of the busiest & most colourful spots in Covent Garden to dine on things that are a little more special and interesting than the nearby chains. Start your day at 26 Grains and end it with a piece of pie at Homeslice Pizza but make sure you save time & room in your stomach for lunch at Jacob the Angel, a gorgeous little coffee-shop from the team behind the Barbary.


Lilliputian in size but oh so sweet to look at and with some of the friendliest & smiliest staff I’ve met recently, a large wooden trestle table inside hosts a regularly changing rainbow array of grain & vegetable salads, fluffy ciabatta sandwiches & golden crusted quiches plus a selection of sweet treats that I spent what felt like hours deliberating over. There are only a few seats inside along the wall or in the window but there are plenty of wooden benches outside in Neal’s Yard itself for you to perch on and dig in.


A roasted carrot, feta and chilli salad was stunning – bright, fresh and full of flavour, it elevated one of the humblest vegetables into something very special and pairing it with a deep-set butternut, sage & fontina cheese quiche was the smartest move I made all weekend. I’d argue this is one of the best quiches you’ll find anywhere in the capital and portions are generous meaning you could easily share a takeaway box.


Don’t even think about leaving without something sweet in your hands. Although the brownies, blondies & cookies looked incredible, what you’re really looking for is the coconut cream pie. Yup. If you’ve not yet seen this little baked beauty of a dessert splashed all over your Instagram, it’s time to hit that search button and venture beyond your everyday follows. The lightest, crispest crust is full of soft, fluffy & squidgy mallow meringue, toasted on the top and jam-packed full of tropical coconut – it is, quite frankly, incredible.


If you find yourself in the centre of town on a regular basis, you’ll know how quickly you can get bored of the same eateries being used again and again. New, independent coffee-shops that offer home baked food that uses quality ingredients and doesn’t skimp on serving size, flavour or beautiful visuals is worth making a note of – the pedigree of the team behind the Angel is without doubt and, now that I’ve been there I can confirm so is the food.

More venues

The Table Café

The Table Café
GOAT

GOAT
Roast

Roast
Sushi Hiroba

Sushi Hiroba
Sponsored listings