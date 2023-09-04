London Restaurant Festival 2023: dates, tickets and everything you need to know

This October is dedicated to eating your way around the city. Godspeed to your stomach

If you’re keen to know anything and everything about London’s biggest fest dedicated to restaurants, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s all the essential deets for LRF 2023.

What is London Restaurant Festival?

Have you got to that stage in life when the thought of a soggy field and a couple of bands doesn’t really do it for you anymore. But, but! You still want to go to a festival?

Then say hello to London Restaurant Festival. Established in 2009, this bi-annual bash is, thank goodness, indoors, and you’ll munch, rather than mosh, through it. It’s made up of over 50 different food-focussed events across the capital during October 2023. These special dinners and what they’re calling ‘culinary experiences’ will be hosted at some of London’s best-loved restaurants.

When is London Restaurant Festival 2023?

The autumn edition of London Restaurant Festival 2023 takes place throughout the month of October, but kick-starts on Saturday September 30 at Market Halls Oxford Street with the Food Fest event.

How to get tickets to London Restaurant festival

Presale tickets are available from September 7 and general sale starts on September 12. Click here for more information.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for each event vary, but start at £15 for the opening party at Market Halls on September 30, and go up to £725 for The Gastronomic Staycation with Michel & Emily Roux. This includes an overnight stay at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square with lunch hosted by Michel and Emily Roux at Caractère on October 21-22. V posh.

London Restaurant Week events

There’s loads of stuff happening – remember, over 50 events! – but here’s some of the highlights.

We’ll start with Food Fest at Market Halls Oxford Street on September 30. For £15 a ticket you’ll get a London Restaurant Festival signature dish, and a welcome cocktail. DJs fresh from Ibiza will soundtrack your snacks, which will be available from Sexy Bus, Apoy, 20ft Fried Chicken and more. It starts at 6pm and ends at 11:30pm.

One-off dinners include a 15-course Spanish tapas lunch with superstar chef Nieves Barragán at Sabor on Heddon Street on October 27, or how about a special dinner hosted by Theo Randall at the InterContinental in Mayfair on October 31.

Wanna keep moving? Then restaurant hopping tours take place in Islington on October 4, Belgravia on October 24 and Kings Cross on October 31.

Like to drink? Try Masterclass alcohol tastings of margaritas at Hacha in Brixton on October 4, Gusbourne Wine at The Londoner’s Shima Garden on October 5, assorted cocktails at Bar Antoine on October 6 and cheese and wine at L’oscar London on October 20.

Fancy keeping it local? Neighbourhood nights highlight local restaurants, with special meals at Mildred's in Dalston on October 5, Empire Empire in Notting Hill on October 6, Mr Ji in Camden on October 12, Smoke and Salt in Tooting on October 25, Harvest in Kensal Green on October 26.

Then there’ll be tasting menu nights at Six By Nico, Rogues, Brindisa and more. They've also shared a hit list of the 50 best restaurants in London right now. We suggest you take a look at Time Out's very own version of the best places to eat in London, too!

