Mare Street Market

A permanent ‘marketplace’ in Hackney from celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine and her partner Marc Francis-Baum. Within the space there's a large all-day dining area called Open Kitchen, promising locally-grown food and ‘farmed and fires’ plates like pizza and rotisserie chicken. Alongside it, there’s a coffee shop called Flying Horse, a florist called Rebel Rebel, a record shop called Stranger than Paradise, a large outdoor terrace and a pop-up shop that will feature a rotating line-up of local designers from the Hackney area.

Address: 115 Mare Street
London
E8 4RT
Transport: London Fields Overground
