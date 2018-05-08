A permanent ‘marketplace’ in Hackney from celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine and her partner Marc Francis-Baum. Within the space there's a large all-day dining area called Open Kitchen, promising locally-grown food and ‘farmed and fires’ plates like pizza and rotisserie chicken. Alongside it, there’s a coffee shop called Flying Horse, a florist called Rebel Rebel, a record shop called Stranger than Paradise, a large outdoor terrace and a pop-up shop that will feature a rotating line-up of local designers from the Hackney area.
|Venue name:
|Mare Street Market
|Contact:
|Address:
|
115 Mare Street
London
E8 4RT
|Transport:
|London Fields Overground
