London's most delicious new spots, as chosen by – and eaten at – the staff of Time Out

It takes guts to open a new restaurant, especially in 2022.

With the London food world still struggling with the fallout from so many lockdowns, coupled with Brexit-induced inflation, staffing issues, the rising cost of bills and rents, and everything else terrible that comes with a cost-of-living crisis, opening a new dining location seems like absolute madness.

But the capital’s restaurateurs have persisted and we thank them heartily for their service to our stomachs. From small independent sushi spots to multi-million-pound Mayfair joints, pubs serving up spectacular south Indian cuisine, hole-in-the-wall bagel bakeries and low-key vegan Sichuan spots, loads of great new places arrived on the scene this year.

Here are the Time Out London team’s favourites.

