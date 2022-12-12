1. The Tamil Prince
Between The Hemingford Arms, The Albion and The Drapers Arms, Barnsbury already had far too many pretty places to drink pints for its own good. Then this year it got another, The Tamil Prince, a stylish spot that so happens to double as a hyped (and very, very good) southern Indian restaurant. The kitchen is run by Prince Durairaj, formerly of Roti King, and the star dish is the channa bhatura: a puffy pillow of deep-fried dough served with a zingy chickpea curry. You’ll be salivating at the thought of it for months. – Huw Oliver, UK editor
115 Hemingford Rd, N1 1BZ