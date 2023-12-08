The 12 best Christmas hampers to buy for 2023

From the Tinned Fish Market to Honey & Co, here are the hampers to get your hands on this season in London and beyond

Don’t panic, but the clock is most certainly a-tickin’ towards the big day this year. And what’s that we hear? You haven’t even thought about your Christmas presents yet? We get it, we get it. But don’t bother with Oxford Circus. Say ‘no sir’ to Bezos. Instead, what you need is an all-encompassing, perfectly curated gift from an independent business. A gift all made up for you, with all the trimmings.

What you need, dear friends, is a hamper. And we’ve scoured through all that London and the surrounding areas has to offer to find the best hampers around, whether you’re counting your pennies or you’re going all out. Here are the absolute best hampers you should be buying in London right now. Thank us later.

RECOMMENDED:

🎁 Our ultimate London Christmas gift guide

🎄 Our essential guide to Christmas in London

🎅 The best Christmas movies ever made