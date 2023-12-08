The 12 best Christmas hampers to buy for 2023

1. The Tinned Fish Market’s Ibarra Box
Look, hampers ain’t all cheese and biscuits, you hear? Why not get something your other half will genuinely like? (Unless they’re some sort of weakling). There’s no better way to round of this year of tinned fish obsession than with this spicy tinned fish gift box from The Tinned Fish Market, featuring everything from sardines and spicy pickles to those mussels you keep seeing that lady eat on TikTok, all in truly beautiful packaging. Dare to be different this year (along with everybody else).
Price: £42