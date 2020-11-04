Black-owned shops in London that should be on your radar

Nothing says ‘I support Black businesses’ quite like putting your money where your mouth is. So we’ve pulled together a few recommendations from London’s ever-increasing list of Black-owned shops. We’re so used to running to the newest pop-up store in the capital or falling down a rabbit hole while shopping online, but there is something special about visiting a brand with a permanent space that you can always return to.

While many of the businesses below – which range from up-and-coming to more established brands, and offer a mixture of services and products to take home – will have to shut up physical shop during lockdown, you can add them to your online bookmarks now for all your Christmas shopping needs. And then make a beeline for them as soon as they’re able to open up safely again.