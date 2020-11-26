Christmas gift guide: for the burned-out
Pampering products from the capital to make someone feel extra-special
Let’s face it: it’s been an exhausting and unpredictable year which has, no doubt, left some of us feeling worse for wear. If you’re buying for someone who has been feeling the burnout, we’ve put together a list of some Christmas present ideas that are all about the self-care and self-indulgence.
Gifts for the burned-out
Soap in a tin from Kan Kan (pictured above)
What’s the only thing better than a bar of soap? Yes, that’s right: a can of soap. London-based Kan Kan essentially sell extremely upmarket soap by the tinny, not because they expect you to chug it, but because it’s flexible and ecologically sound, what with aluminium can being recyclable and all. Top up your handsoap dispensers with mandarin and clary sage handwash, pour chamomile and lavender babywash directly from the can into the bath, or just keep an unopened tin of lemongrass and juniper bodywash on the side because it looks really cool: the choice is yours.
From £15, kankan.london
Dagger Rose face oil by Guy Morgan
£45. guy-morgan.com
Free Bird hand serum by Pai
If all that hand san has left your hands looking like a reptile’s paws, you need Pai’s Free Bird Hand Serum. Made in west London, it’s enriched with vitamin E to provide some much needed TLC.
£9. paiskincare.com
Soap bars by Skin Alchemists
Inspired by founder Theresa Edward’s Carribean roots, this Sundown soap by Skin Alchemists is handmade in London using coconut and olive oils, as well as sea moss extract from St Lucia.
£10 each. skinalchemists.com
Subscription box by ButtaBoxx
£23. buttaboxx.com
Cleansing face balm by UpCircle
£18.99. upcirclebeauty.com
Home gel removal kit by Rose & River
£12. roseandriver.co.uk
‘Drift Off’ bath and shower oil by Verdant Alchemy
£42. verdantalchemy.co.uk
