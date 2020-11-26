Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Christmas gift guide: for the burned-out
Beauty Kan Kan soap in a can
Christmas gift guide: for the burned-out

Pampering products from the capital to make someone feel extra-special

By Time Out London editors
Let’s face it: it’s been an exhausting and unpredictable year which has, no doubt, left some of us feeling worse for wear. If you’re buying for someone who has been feeling the burnout, we’ve put together a list of some Christmas present ideas that are all about the self-care and self-indulgence.

Need a couple more pointers? Check out our full Christmas gift guide.

Gifts for the burned-out

Soap in a tin from Kan Kan (pictured above)

What’s the only thing better than a bar of soap? Yes, that’s right: a can of soap. London-based Kan Kan essentially sell extremely upmarket soap by the tinny, not because they expect you to chug it, but because it’s flexible and ecologically sound, what with aluminium can being recyclable and all. Top up your handsoap dispensers with mandarin and clary sage handwash, pour chamomile and lavender babywash directly from the can into the bath, or just keep an unopened tin of lemongrass and juniper bodywash on the side because it looks really cool: the choice is yours.

From £15, kankan.london

Dagger Rose face oil by Guy Morgan

£45. guy-morgan.com

Free Bird hand serum by Pai

If all that hand san has left your hands looking like a reptile’s paws, you need Pai’s Free Bird Hand Serum. Made in west London, it’s enriched with vitamin E to provide some much needed TLC. 

£9. paiskincare.com

Soap bars by Skin Alchemists

Inspired by founder Theresa Edward’s Carribean roots, this Sundown soap by Skin Alchemists is handmade in London using coconut and olive oils, as well as sea moss extract from St Lucia.

£10 each. skinalchemists.com

Subscription box by ButtaBoxx

£23. buttaboxx.com

‘Drift Off’ bath and shower oil by Verdant Alchemy

£42. verdantalchemy.co.uk

