Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Christmas gift guide: for fashion victims
Fashion
Photo: Andy Parsons

Christmas gift guide: for fashion victims

Just kidding. Beautiful garms, sustainable shoes and Sir David’s face, ready-to-wear

By Time Out London editors
Advertising

Though we may not be pounding the pavements, there’s no reason why fashionable friends can’t strut their stuff at home this Christmas. Treat those you love to a couple wavy garms and sustainable threads from our round-up of ready-to-wear bits and bobs. 

Need a few more tips? Check out our full Christmas gift guide.

Gifts for fashion victims

LF Markey Harley Top Maple (pictured above)

LF Markey’s clothes are perfect for life in London now: colourful enough to cut through lockdown blues, comfy enough to lounge about in and, most importantly, extremely I’m A Stoke Newington Creative chic. Take this ethically and sustainably-made top, which is screaming to be worn for dinner at Jolene. But of course it’s good. Londonness is in the brand’s DNA. LF Markey was started by a Central Saint Martins grad who has lived in London for nearly 20 years. You can find the shop in Dalston if you’d like.

£120, lfmarkey.com

Advertising
Advertising
Birdsong shoes
Birdsong shoes
Courtesy Birdsong

Reclaimed leather shoes by Birdsong

Screw slippers – you need these reclaimed leather house shoes in your life, made with high quality offcuts that would otherwise go to waste. Designed by social enterprise Juta and made by women in Bethnal Green who might face barriers getting paid employment, these are the antidote to fast fashion.

£79. birdsong.london

Advertising
Been pouch
Been pouch
Courtesy Been

Hoxton clutch by Been

Been’s Hoxton Clutch not only looks good, but by buying it, you’ll do some good, too. It’s made from recycled leather, the brand will plant a tree for every purchase and it’s packaged and shipped by a social enterprise that works with Londoners with learning disabilities.

£89. been.london

Advertising
Advertising
Earrings by No Shrinking Violet
Earrings by No Shrinking Violet
Courtesy No Shrinking Violet

Earrings by No Shrinking Violet

£20.50. www.thebiascut.com

Advertising

Back to the Christmas gift guide

Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising