Christmas gift guide: for the epicurious
Nosh your way through Christmas wearing some merch to help a local London maker out
When it comes to gift-giving this year, spare a thought for your food-loving pal who hasn’t been able to galivant around London’s restaurants as much as they would’ve liked. That’s why we’ve come up with a Christmas cheat sheet to help you pick out the best artisanal treats and nifty kitchenware from London makers – plus merch to help show support for our struggling local eateries.
Food and drink gifts
Arty chocolate from Brik (pictured above)
Everybody loves chocolate, and yet your other half would probably dump you if you got them a big delicious bar of Oreo Dairy Milk as their main Christmas present. Capitalism, eh? Well never fear: if you’re in the market for a fancier chocolate, the varieties manufactured by Brik – the brainchild of London-based Dane Kia Utzon-Frank – are so elegant that they have actually won actual design awards, and are sold in tiles, not humdrum bars. The salted caramel and passionfruit looks particularly tasty, though we’re not sure we’d actually dare to eat one.
From £9.50, www.brik.site
Honey by Bermondsey Street Bees
You might think beehives only exist in the countryside, but this fruity Albert Dock Honey made in east London’s Royal Albert Docks is proof that city-dwelling bees can deliver the goods too.
£14, provenancehub.com
Dinner plate by Hannah V Watts
Jazz up a mate's table finery with one of artist and designer Hannah Watts' colourful geometric retro plates. Plus, you'll be supporting Mosaik, helping refugees into education.
£22, hannahvwatts.com
Dirty Burger DIY kit by Rudy’s Vegan Diner
Give the gift of restaurant-calibre American nosh from the comfort of your home with this handy Dirty Burger kit from London's first all-vegan diner.
£18, rudysvegan.com
Kitchen knife by Gorse
Since we're spending more times in our homes, dull knives are a big no-no. Level up your kitchen tools with these handmade blue paper steel knives.
£250, www.gorseknives.com
Jalapeño jam by Single Variety Co.
Spice up someone's pantry with this jar of sweet spicy goodness, perfect to add an edge to any meal.
£4.99, www.boroughbox.com
Filter cone and mug by Sofia Ceramics
Treat someone to a bit more flavour in their coffee with this handmade filter cone and mug set straight from Sofia’s south-west London workshop
£49.99, www.sofiaceramics.com
‘Mensch’ sweatshirt by Monty’s Deli
Simultaneously support one of London’s favourite Jewish delis and gift someone a nifty new tee by getting your hands on some of Monty’s Deli’s quirky merch.
£35, montys-deli.com
Cheese selection by Neal’s Yard Dairy
Sure, restaurants and pubs won’t be open the way we’re used to for a good while, but thankfully you can still get a cracking cheese board delivered to your door from British cheesemakers Neal’s Yard Dairy.
Chilli sauce by Peckham Sauce Co.
Made in south-east London, Peckham Sauce Co’s Batch One hot sauce is a mix of dutch chilli and scotch bonnets fermented with spices that’s guaranteed to perk up even the most sub-par meal.
£4.95, guzzl.co.uk
Sainsbury’s print by the Design Museum
Got a mate who has an inexplicable but very specific love for high street favourite Sainsbury’s? Then this print collage marking their 150-year-anniversary will certainly be a crowd-pleaser.
£58, designmuseumshop.com
