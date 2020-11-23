Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Christmas gift guide: for small Londoners
What Mother Made wooden bus
Andy Parsons

Christmas gift guide: for small Londoners

Kids love Christmas. Well, they love Christmas presents and food. Treat them to this little lot

By Time Out London editors
If you’ve got a burgeoning musician, artist or scientist in your family and you’re wracking your brain for Christmas gifts, fear not. From books they won’t be able to put down to literal toy theatres, we’ve found the coolest presents for kids.

Gifts for kids

Wooden bus from What Mother Made (pictured above)

’Tis the season for all middle-class parents to fret about their children getting too many plastic things for Christmas. If you want a more wholesome toy than the usual battery-operated tat, check out this handsome double-decker bus from Hackney-based What Mother Made. Crafted from sustainable wood, it contains seven passengers and a bus driver: a suitable number of people for a socially distanced Christmas trip. If that’s not right-on enough for you, WMM also does a recycling truck for the same price.

£44, www.whatmothermade.co.uk

The kid will go far book
The kid will go far book
Courtesy Manson's Press

‘The Kid Will Go Far’ gilded glass sign by Manson’s Press

A cute rocket ship blasting a trail of PURE GOLD: what could be more aspirational for your young ’un? Hand-printed in London, okay, it’s not cheap, but see it as seed money.

£195, www.mansonspress.com

Leaping Lizards dungarees

Dress your child like an adult dressed as a child with these fab dungarees made in a range of bold prints and so-2020 corduroy, all sourced by the designers while on their travels.

£32, www.leaping-lizards.co.uk

