London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wreath
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08JVK6PHS

Everything you need to host a Christmas dinner this year

Want to put on an incredible spread this year – and save money while you're at it? Take advantage of these great Black Friday deals

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Let’s face it. Last Christmas was a bit of a dud. The UK was locked down, families were separated – it was all pretty miserable. But this year the festive season is back in full swing! And you know what that means… Christmas dinners. It might be your turn to host one. That's right, a Christmas dinner with all the intense organisation and preparation of your wildest nightmares might be soon upon you. 

If you’re hosting a huge Christmas meal with family or mates, what do you need? A seemingly endless amount of stuff, that’s what. But before you get overwhelmed, fear not. We’re here to help.

From decorations and candles to tableware and crockery, here’s what you need for a great Christmas dinner. And even better, you can get (almost) all of it without breaking the bank. This is just a small list to get you started, some basics to help get the big day just right.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Want more Black Friday deals? Here are the best ones currently available.

Everything you need to host a Christmas dinner this year

Pimpernel Strawberry Thief Blue Placemats (set of six), £16.18 (was £20.50)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00HGE6FOI

Pimpernel Strawberry Thief Blue Placemats (set of six), £16.18 (was £20.50)

First things first, you’ve got to lay the table, and you’ve got to do it in style. Christmassy style. This set from Pimpernel has all you need: placemats with a beautiful William Morris design, perfect not just for Christmas but for any occasion at all. You’ll impress your guests with a taste for one of the nineteenth century’s most stylish designers and be able to use the placemats all year round. Plus they’re heat resistant, stain resistant and easy to clean. What’s not to love? (Amazon, until November 25)

Read more
Buy now
Corelle Indigo Speckle 18-piece Dinner Set, £69.99 (was £89.99)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07F2S71G5?ie=UTF8&viewID=&th=1

Corelle Indigo Speckle 18-piece Dinner Set, £69.99 (was £89.99)

Up next is plates. This Corelle set is both stylish and practical, and includes six sets of not just dinner plates but also bread plates and cereal bowls. They’re all made of Corelle triple layer strong glass, which is both chip resistant and lightweight – as well as safe in microwaves, ovens, freezers and dishwashers. A little more interesting than a classic plain ol’ white set, Carelle’s plates are decorated with a fancy-looking speckled look – they’re definitely lavish enough to fit a huge occasion like Christmas. (Amazon, until November 29)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Edge Cutlery Set, gold (two place settings), £20
Photograph: https://www.johnlewis.com

Edge Cutlery Set, gold (two place settings), £20

We’ve never really known why golden cutlery (and golden stuff in general) is so popular at Christmas. Of course, you can use golden cutlery whenever you please, but at Christmas it comes into its own – so you’ll need some for your dinner party too. This set from John Lewis will do just fine: two forks, knives and spoons made of stainless steel with a golden tint. Not only are they elegant and refined, they’re also dishwasher safe, with ergonomic slimline handles to maximise lightness and comfort. They’re also not too expensive – a luxurious look without a luxurious price tag. (John Lewis)

Read more
Buy now
Christmas Tree Highball Glasses (set of four), £12
Photograph: https://www.marksandspencer.com

Christmas Tree Highball Glasses (set of four), £12

One of the many upsides to Christmas time is that there are just so many supremely cute things everywhere – just like these tree-dotted highball glasses from M&S. Featuring fun little prints on every glass, they’re an essential addition to any Xmas dinner. The 270 ml glasses might be hand-wash only (those little trees are likely a tad too delicate for a dishwasher) but they’re an unmissable addition to the table that’ll have your guests marvelling at your quiet, classy quirkiness. (Marks & Spencer)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Reusable ‘Christmas Kraft’ Crackers, £19.95
Photograph: https://www.notonthehighstreet.com

Reusable ‘Christmas Kraft’ Crackers, £19.95

Between the layers of packaging and the (usually) completely useless disposable toys and knickknacks inside, crackers are hugely wasteful. But these ‘Christmas Kraft’ crackers offer an alternative: a reusable cracker which you fill with actually useful stuff and only have to replace the snap. Not only is this cracker (and its ribbons and decorative ink) plastic-free and made out of recycled materials, it can also simply be flat-packed away for next year. It’s the cracker of a more sustainable, environmentally friendly future. (notonthehighstreet.com)

Read more
Buy now
GreenBrokers Premium Quality Christmas Hanging Wreath, £29.99
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08JVK6PHS

GreenBrokers Premium Quality Christmas Hanging Wreath, £29.99

Now that the table is set, let’s turn to the ambience (pronounced om-bee-onts, I believe). Hang this ‘premium quality’ wreath on your front door and your guests will know they’re in for a hell of a time. Decked out with pinecones, leaves, mini logs and little stars all covered in a dusty golden frosting, it’s the perfect welcome for any Chrimbo meal guests. At 38cm in diameter, it’s also pretty huge – and, being artificial, it’s reusable too. (Amazon, until December 5)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Glade Jar Candle, Cherry & Peony (pack of four), £10.67 (was £14.26)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B092BJTM26?th=1

Glade Jar Candle, Cherry & Peony (pack of four), £10.67 (was £14.26)

At Christmas dinner, you want to make sure all the senses are feeling festive – and that means getting your smells in check, too. Glade’s cherry and peony jar candle will fill your room with scents that are richly sweet – and exceptionally Christmassy. They’re in jars, so you won’t have to worry about wax dripping everywhere, and each candle has 30 hours of burn time. It won’t matter if your flat’s covered in mould, or if the turkey’s sitting singed in the oven – all your guests will smell are the sweet fragrances of cherries and flowers. (Amazon, until November 29)

Read more
Buy now
Roberts Beacon 320 Bluetooth Speaker, £89.99 (was £129.99)
Photograph: https://www.robertsradio.com

Roberts Beacon 320 Bluetooth Speaker, £89.99 (was £129.99)

How else are you going to pump out those same dozen Christmas tunes unless you have a speaker? By the time everyone’s heard ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ for the millionth time, they’ll be paying more attention to the speaker than the music – which is where the Beacon 320 comes in. It’s a particularly handsome speaker with a notably rich, clear sound. And at the moment, Roberts has its Black Friday sale on, meaning it’s reduced by almost £40 (!). So snap ‘em up quick. (Roberts, while stocks last) 

Read more
Advertising
The Classic Christmas H-box, Hotel Chocolat, £10.99
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B098TYHGGD

The Classic Christmas H-box, Hotel Chocolat, £10.99

The classic way of finishing off Christmas dinner (after the pudding, of course) is going on to try and cram as much extra food into your mush as possible. Chocolates are a key part of this, and Hotel Chocolat’s classic ‘H-box’ offers a classy selection of festive pralines, truffles and caramels. Hotel Chocolat’s sweets err on the more bitter and cacao-y side of chocolate, but they’re still delicious. Here they’re presented in a lovely, slightly posh window box, a perfect fit for a final festive touch. (Amazon, until November 29)

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.