Everything you need to host a Christmas dinner this year

First things first, you’ve got to lay the table, and you’ve got to do it in style. Christmassy style. This set from Pimpernel has all you need: placemats with a beautiful William Morris design, perfect not just for Christmas but for any occasion at all. You’ll impress your guests with a taste for one of the nineteenth century’s most stylish designers and be able to use the placemats all year round. Plus they’re heat resistant, stain resistant and easy to clean. What’s not to love? (Amazon, until November 25)
Let’s face it. Last Christmas was a bit of a dud. The UK was locked down, families were separated – it was all pretty miserable. But this year the festive season is back in full swing! And you know what that means… Christmas dinners. It might be your turn to host one. That's right, a Christmas dinner with all the intense organisation and preparation of your wildest nightmares might be soon upon you.
If you’re hosting a huge Christmas meal with family or mates, what do you need? A seemingly endless amount of stuff, that’s what. But before you get overwhelmed, fear not. We’re here to help.
From decorations and candles to tableware and crockery, here’s what you need for a great Christmas dinner. And even better, you can get (almost) all of it without breaking the bank. This is just a small list to get you started, some basics to help get the big day just right.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
