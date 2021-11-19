Everything you need to host a Christmas dinner this year

Want to put on an incredible spread this year – and save money while you're at it? Take advantage of these great Black Friday deals

Let’s face it. Last Christmas was a bit of a dud. The UK was locked down, families were separated – it was all pretty miserable. But this year the festive season is back in full swing! And you know what that means… Christmas dinners. It might be your turn to host one. That's right, a Christmas dinner with all the intense organisation and preparation of your wildest nightmares might be soon upon you.

If you’re hosting a huge Christmas meal with family or mates, what do you need? A seemingly endless amount of stuff, that’s what. But before you get overwhelmed, fear not. We’re here to help.

From decorations and candles to tableware and crockery, here’s what you need for a great Christmas dinner. And even better, you can get (almost) all of it without breaking the bank. This is just a small list to get you started, some basics to help get the big day just right.