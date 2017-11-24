Ten great Black Friday deals
Make the most of the discounts available from Black Friday to Cyber Monday with our handy guide for bargain hunters
The 24-hour period of mayhem that is Black Friday is a fairly recent phenomenon here in the UK. But each year, it’s steadily growing bigger and bigger – and let’s face it, we all love a bargain. So we’ve rounded up the best price cuts and special offers out there – oh, and for a comprehensive list of fabulous ideas for festive pressies, take a look at our Christmas gift guide and our guide to London's best Christmas markets. Enjoy!
Black Friday deals
Topshop
Topshop is the high street's premier fast fashion force, so we're not surprised that they're going all out for Black Friday. You'll find discounts of up to 50 percent on selected styles in store and online. If you're going to brave the Oxford Street flagship, we'd suggest sharpening your elbows and heading down early.
Best buy: Kowboy studded western boots. Was £45, now £30. Buy them here.
H&M
The reliably good-value shopping behemoth is getting in on the Black Friday action with discounts of up to 40 percent off. The bargains just got even cheaper.
Best buy: Woven scarf in black and grey. Was £17.99, now £11.49. Buy it here.
Urban Excess
The new flagship Urban Excess store on Commercial Street is well worth a visit (as is Article Brixton – one of our top 100 London shops and owned by the same group) but if you want everything in one place? Go online. And while you're at it, use the ‘BLACKFRI’ and get 20 percent off anything you see.
Best buy: Good News Rhubarb hi trainers (cord) in tan. Was £59, now £47.20. Buy them here.
Boots
High street beauty pitstop Boots is pulling out all the stops for Black Friday. It's offering chunky discounts on all sorts of products, including up to 60 percent off electricals and up to 50 percent off fragrance.
Best deal: Oral-B Genius 9000 electronic toothbrush. Was £280, now £190.01. Buy it here.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is offering reductions of up to 50 percent off selected womenswear, menswear, homeware and products. There’s a huge choice, including these ace headphones.
Best buy: Ava wireless white headphones. Was £45, now £21. Buy them here.
Asos
Online style juggernaut Asos is chopping 20 percent across absolutely everything on the site, from posh beauty products to its own-brand essentials to pricier pieces by higher-end designers. Open up your laptop as early as possible, because we predict a sellout. Available until Monday (use code ‘WIN20’).
Best buy: Polo Ralph Lauren leather wallet billfold embossed pony in brown. Was £49, now £39.20. Buy it here.
Natural History Museum
Black Friday at the Natural History Museum shop means 25 percent off everything online (apart from personalised products and wall prints). We'll be using this opportunity to snap up an entirely dino-print wardrobe (the jumper on the headline image is discounted, too).
Best buy: Dinosaur bones black zip up hoodie. Was £55, now £27.50. Buy it here.
Debenhams
Though one of Britain’s more mumsy department stores, Debenhams still has a loyal fanbase. It might get a few more fans through its Black Friday offers – up to 50 percent off a huge range of fashion, fragrances, furniture and experiences.
Best buy: Estée Lauder limited edition 'Revitalize + Glow' skincare gift set. Was £55, now £27.50. Buy it here.
Appleyard Flowers
A small team of florists, Appleyard uses seasonal and rare species of flowers to create its brilliant bouquets. They’re offering a few different Black Friday deals – just use the code ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ to get your discount.
Best buy: 50 percent off selected couture bouquets. From £35. Buy them here.
Clinique
The cosmetics giant is serving up some brilliant beauty bargains this Black Friday, with up to 50 percent off a range of sets and individual items.
Best buy: Merry & Bright gift set. Was £60, now £30. Buy it here.
