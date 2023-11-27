London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2023
Photograph: Time Out

The best advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2023

From gob-smackingly luxe beauty cals to pretty London-themed calendars, these are this year’s most essential boxes with 24 doors

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Long gone are the days of advent calendars containing simply chocolate (or, god forbid, just cardboard – the thought sends shivers down our spines). These days you can get pretty much anything you want behind 24 closed doors, from little festive vinyl discs and blocks of whiffy cheese to entire flights and holidays (yep, really) and lavish beauty products worth thousands of pounds.

There’s a downright intimidating number of advent calendars out there from London brands, each one cuter, prettier and filled with more delightful goodies than the last. Wondering which ones are a cut above the rest? Look no further – these are Time Out’s finest London calendars for advent 2023.

🌟 See our full festive guide to Christmas in London.

Time Out’s best advent calendars for Christmas 2023

Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar, Paxton & Whitfield
Photograph: Time Out

Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar, Paxton & Whitfield

Are you barmy for cheese? Practically a living embodiment of Gromit? The kind of person who eats cheese to give you sweet dreams about eating more cheese? Behold, the droolworthy calendar of legendary West End artisan cheesemonger Paxton & Whitfield. This is the third year in a row that P&W has rolled out this monster, which comes in three batches and contains 24 different, sizeable (75g) chunks of cheeses old and new. Make sure you’ve got a big enough fridge. Oh, and beware – it does carry a bit of a pong. Obviously.

Price: £150

Read more
Buy now
Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar, Fortnum & Mason
Photograph: Time Out

Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar, Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason’s advent calendars are pretty all precious, delightful-looking things – and this mini gramophone might just be the daintiest and cutest of ‘em all. Made by Alison Gardiner, it contains 24 mini vinyl records, each of which has on it a different Christmas tune that can be played on the central tiny, battery-powered turntable. Every disc has its own illustration, while each tune is tasteful and mood-setting (they’re classic, instrumental sort of festive tunes, not pop radio hits). The whole thing is just so dinky and twee. Plus, you can reuse it and relive it all again every year.

Price: £49.95

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Craft Gin Advent Calendar, Craft Gin Club
Photograph: Time Out

Craft Gin Advent Calendar, Craft Gin Club

Boozy advent calendars aren’t quite as novel as they used to be, but there are some out there still managing to stay head-and-shoulders above the rest. Like this one from the Craft Gin Club, which has a different double measure (50ml) of gin behind every door. The gins hail from both the UK and further afield, while included are seven brand-new gins that are exclusive to the Craft Gin Club – including a Mince Pie Gin from Tarquin’s that already has us smacking our lips. If you’re worried you’ll run dry of mixer, fear not: you can get an accompanying set of pairings, too.

Price: £94.95

Read more
Buy now
Decadent Charbonnel et Walker Advent Calendar
Photograph: Time Out

Decadent Charbonnel et Walker Advent Calendar

Millions of choc calendars will be stacked high in London supermarkets this festive season, but none of them will taste even slightly as sensational as this ‘decadent’ one from Bond Street chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker. Open the front of this one and the smell of cocoa seeps out as a hint of just how rich each choc is. Each of the truffles, milk chocolates and dark chocolates in here is different and cased in its own cardboard box – and each one’ll have you hankering for the next day’s treat.

Price: £80

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Advertising
Grind Advent Calendar
Photograph: Grind

Grind Advent Calendar

Hooked on Grind’s home-compostable, Nespresso-compatible coffee pods? There’s an advent calendar for you. The Shoreditch coffee company’s 2023 offering features 25 pods, two of which contain a special Christmas blend.

Price: £28

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Le Cordon Bleu Advent Calendar
Photograph: Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu Advent Calendar

Variety is the spice of life, but a variety of spices? Well, that sounds very nice indeed. This addy cal from legendary chef school Le Cordon Bleu features a new spice every day, ensuring that your cooking throughout the month shall be anything but bland.

Price: £35

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
National Gallery Altarpieces
Photograph: National Gallery Shop

National Gallery Altarpieces

Advent calendars that give you little things that you can use and eat are nice, but not everyone wants all that fuss. If you’re art-inclined, this could be the ideal alternative: a calendar that reveals a National Gallery masterpiece every day, while the main doors open out to reveal Duccio’s ‘The Virgin and Child with Saints Dominic and Aurea’.

Price: £8.50

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.