The best advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2023

Are you barmy for cheese? Practically a living embodiment of Gromit? The kind of person who eats cheese to give you sweet dreams about eating more cheese? Behold, the droolworthy calendar of legendary West End artisan cheesemonger Paxton & Whitfield. This is the third year in a row that P&W has rolled out this monster, which comes in three batches and contains 24 different, sizeable (75g) chunks of cheeses old and new. Make sure you’ve got a big enough fridge. Oh, and beware – it does carry a bit of a pong. Obviously.
Price: £150