The best advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2023

From gob-smackingly luxe beauty cals to pretty London-themed calendars, these are this year’s most essential boxes with 24 doors

Long gone are the days of advent calendars containing simply chocolate (or, god forbid, just cardboard – the thought sends shivers down our spines). These days you can get pretty much anything you want behind 24 closed doors, from little festive vinyl discs and blocks of whiffy cheese to entire flights and holidays (yep, really) and lavish beauty products worth thousands of pounds.

There’s a downright intimidating number of advent calendars out there from London brands, each one cuter, prettier and filled with more delightful goodies than the last. Wondering which ones are a cut above the rest? Look no further – these are Time Out’s finest London calendars for advent 2023.

