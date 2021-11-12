The best board games to buy in the Black Friday sales

Cooperative games can be just as good as competitive ones – and just as frustrating. This one’ll let you pretend you’re in the depths of the Bank of England (well, technically any bank you want), working as a team to crack a vault and release the gold hidden inside. Four players take the roles of Hacker, Money Man, Look Out and Explosives Expert, working their way to win the hidden treasure.
While a lot of board games can be slow, methodical and longwinded, Bank Attack certainly isn’t any of those things. An entire game only takes five minutes: it’s intense and fast-paced, all about players’ timing and efficiency. And once you’ve perfected the first vault, there are five progressively more difficult levels to wrap your heads around. (Amazon, until November 21)