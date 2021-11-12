London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bears vs Babies
www.explodingkittens.com

The best board games to buy in the Black Friday sales

Prepare for Christmas board game mania with these brill deals

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Christmas (and the festive period in general) is prime board game season. As wonderful as London is this time of year, the chances are that outside it's probably rainy and definitely cold. Plus, it's a time for family and friends – so sitting inside playing a game is a great, sociable way to spend some time.

But, as the question always is, which game should you play? Of course, you could crack out the classics. By now, surely everyone has a copy of Monopoly or Cluedo, or a deck of cards. But what if you fancied something else? Well, that’s what we’re here for. 

It’s coming up to Black Friday and there are plenty of sales on already – including loads of great board games deals. Whether you’re looking for cooperative or competitive games, role-playing sagas or individual time-wasters: we’ve got you covered. Here’s our list of five board games to buy right now.

Want more savings on electronics, wine, books and more? Here's our round-up of the best early Black Friday deals. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The best board games to buy in the Black Friday sales

Bank Attack, £18.80 (was £29.99)
Image: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07PYSDDH8#productDetails

Bank Attack, £18.80 (was £29.99)

Cooperative games can be just as good as competitive ones – and just as frustrating. This one’ll let you pretend you’re in the depths of the Bank of England (well, technically any bank you want), working as a team to crack a vault and release the gold hidden inside. Four players take the roles of Hacker, Money Man, Look Out and Explosives Expert, working their way to win the hidden treasure. 

While a lot of board games can be slow, methodical and longwinded, Bank Attack certainly isn’t any of those things. An entire game only takes five minutes: it’s intense and fast-paced, all about players’ timing and efficiency. And once you’ve perfected the first vault, there are five progressively more difficult levels to wrap your heads around. (Amazon, until November 21)

Read more
Buy now
Mind the Gap, £7.89 (was £13.19)
Image:https://www.board-game.co.uk/product/mind-the-gap/?gclid=CjwKCAiAvriMBhAuEiwA8Cs5lVstKL7p6-V4h4VSctKGMyxay5NcLRwZZirSH5KdnTmM_yWYCvEC_BoCqaIQAvD_BwE

Mind the Gap, £7.89 (was £13.19)

While Monopoly will always take the title of most iconic London-themed board game, Mind the Gap is just as essential for any Londoner or London-obsessed game connoisseur. Based on classic card games ‘switch’ and Uno, each card is an Underground station with different Tube lines on it. Players have to match at least one colour line on each turn, and the winner is the first to get rid of all their cards. Mind the Gap is fast, simple and engaging. We’re Time Out London, after all – how could we not include it? (Zatu Games, while stocks last)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Epic Encounters: Shrine of the Kobold Queen, £28.00 (was £39.99)
Image: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08GPGSQNM

Epic Encounters: Shrine of the Kobold Queen, £28.00 (was £39.99)

If you’re looking for a board game you can get totally lost in this Christmas, one that will immerse you in a world of heroes, battles, monsters and dragons, Epic Encounters’s Shrine of the Kobold Queen is the one for you. This is a proper role-playing fantasy game, as good for experienced players as it is for people that have never touched a game-master’s book in their lives. It also works either as a standalone game or alongside other Epic Encounters editions, and, if all that wasn’t enough, players are encouraged to repaint the detailed little figures – making Shrine of the Kobold Queen an even more immersive and personalised experience. (Amazon, until November 21)

Read more
Buy now
Bears vs Babies, £13.00 (was £25.00)
www.explodingkittens.com

Bears vs Babies, £13.00 (was £25.00)

From the people that brought you Exploding Kittens, the Russian roulette-style card game smash-hit from a few years ago, Bears vs Babies is a strategic party game laced with just as much wry wit. The idea is to build ‘incredible bears (and other monsters) to eat awful babies’, where the player that eats the most babies wins. So arm up your monster with chainsaws, lobster claws and saucy sombreros, to give them the best shot at defeating such types of baby as the ‘great white baby’, ‘bumble baby’ and ‘big ol’ diaper baby’. If you’ve got no idea what we’re going on about here, that’s the point. Bears vs Babies is a brilliantly strange game. (Exploding Kittens, while stocks last)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Spin Master Games Perplexus Rebel, £14.99 (was £23.47)
Image: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07MKCZJNJ

Spin Master Games Perplexus Rebel, £14.99 (was £23.47)

Can you play board games on your own? Too right you can. Everyone’s got their limit: that point in the holidays when the Chrimbo festivities get too much and you need a bit of peace and quiet. Which is exactly the situation for the magnificently-titled Spin Master Games Perplexus Rebel.

Kind of like a Rubik’s cube but without any special formula, this is a handheld 3D maze. The aim of the game is to tilt it to move a ball around and beat over 70 tricky obstacles. A tantalisingly simple concept, anyone can play the Perplexus Rebel – but it’s devilishly difficult to complete. (Amazon, until November 17)

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.