The best fruit and veg boxes you can get delivered in London
You can’t make it to the greengrocer, so let the city’s top-quality fruit and vegetables come to you
Now we're into our second (and hopefully last) lockdown, getting your hands on quality fruit and veg is once again harder than we'd like. So we've updated this list of London businesses offering pre-packed fruit and vegetable boxes, delivered straight to your door.
Many of these awesome companies have spent years supplying markets, hotels and restaurants with top-notch fresh produce. Now they’re supporting their local communities by doing the same for your average Londoner.
We’ve done our best to tell you what you’re getting from each place, but details change all the time, so we'd recommend you check their websites for up-to-date info regarding the contents of each box, delivery times and anything else you're concerned about.
While you’re here, why not also have a look at our list of local businesses selling all sorts of specialist groceries? If it’s meat or fish you’re after, check out our guide to London butchers and fishmongers who will bring their wares to you. Or, to satisfy your sweet tooth, shops and restaurants that will take their desserts on the road. And if you don’t fancy cooking, there’s always our directory of brilliant restaurants still delivering food across the capital. Chow!
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
London’s best fruit and veg boxes
Abel & Cole
They say: ‘We bring the best of the organic world from farmers, makers and bakers to homes up and down the country in our sunny yellow vans.’
Price of a box: There are boxes of various sizes with various contents, but the minimum order is £12.
Delivered to: Throughout England and Wales. Delivery charge is £1.50 no matter how much you spend.
All Greens
They say: ‘All Greens boxes are made up just before delivery with seasonal fruit from Britain and beyond by our expert greengrocers.’
Price for a box: Fruit boxes start at £30. Milk and eggs can be added to each order.
Delivered to: Central London, E, N, NW, W, SW8 and SW11 postcodes.
Chelsea Farm
They say: ‘Arriving straight to customers’ doors, and offering next-day delivery, Chelsea Farm boxes are packed with high-quality seasonable ingredients, organic where possible.’
How much for a box? The just veggie option costs £32. An essentials pack, which contains bread, pasta and the like, is £28.
Delivery: Orders must be made before midnight for next-day delivery, and be within a 5km radius of Fulham Road.
Classic Fresh Foods
They say: ‘Contact-free home deliveries of the finest produce and kitchen essentials delivered directly to your door in London and the Chelmsford area.’
Price of a box: The salad selection box is £16.95. There’s also the option to create your own box from scratch, from a great roster of vegetables and fruit.
Delivered to: Selected London postcodes throughout the week, as well as Chelmsford.
The Covent Garden Fruit Co
They say: ‘Fresh, seasonal fruit delivery to your London office from Covent Garden Market. Fruit boxes, eco-friendly bags and fruit baskets.’
Price for a box: £33.95 and up.
Delivered to: All of London, but check postcodes before ordering.
Entremettier
They say: ‘A comprehensive box of fresh fruit and vegetables. Dairy products can be added to orders. Special products can be added on request.’
Price for a box: From £30. Extras like eggs can be added.
Delivered to: All of London, but best to check for less central postcodes.
Eurofrutta
They say: ‘We offer two box sizes full of fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs and pantry goods which you could use for cooking, baking, frying or making delicious smoothies.’
Price for a box: Fruit and vegetables from £25, with a £15 ‘essentials’ add-on, if you need it.
Delivered to: CR4, CR7, E1, E2, E8, EC1, EC2, EC3, EC4, N1, N5, N7, N16, N19, NW1, NW3, NW5, NW6, NW8, SE1, SE4, SE5, SE11, SE14, SE15, SE16, SE17, SE19, SE20, SE21, SE22, SE23, SE24, SE26, SE27, SW1 to SW19, TW9, TW10, W1, W2, W4, W6, W8, W10, W11, W12, W14, WC1 and WC2.
First Choice
They say: ‘Offering a home delivery service with various items plus a mixed fruit and veg box, delivered free within one to two days.’
Price of a box: From £22. You can also get 30 eggs for a tenner!
Delivered to: All parts of central London and many parts of Greater London.
Gladwin Brothers
They say ‘Enjoy the best of British and beat those isolation blues with our local & wild treats delivered to your door.’
How much for a box? The farm-fresh veggie collection is £25, and you’ll be thrilled to know you can add a black Australian truffle for an extra £70!
Delivery Twickenham-focused, but also to south-east, south-west and central London. £5 delivery charge.
Greens Produce
They say: ‘We supply the finest fruit and vegetables, as well as dairy products and frozen foods, delivering seasonal produce straight to your door in recyclable cardboard boxes.’
Price for a box: Either fruit or veg from £20.
Delivered to: Everywhere in Zones 1-6.
Hello Groceries
They say: ‘Fresh fruit and vegetables picked daily and delivered to your door across London.’
Price for a box: Two options for you: regular for £39.90 or large, for bigger families, priced at £59.90.
Delivered to: Free delivery for all of London.
Knock Knock
They say: ‘Originally, we are a wholesale business supplying the best restaurants and hotels in London with the freshest, most delicious ingredients. Now, you can access these goodies too, and have them delivered right to your door.’
Price of a box: Essentials from £18.50. The Gourmet Box at £55 looks like a lot of fun.
Delivered to: Most north and south London postcodes.
Kurami
They say: ‘Kurami prepare freshly made meals and deliver them to your door.
Price for a box: The Kurami fruit and veg box weighs in at £36 but is jammed full of loads of fresh stuff.
Delivered to: Free of charge! To SW1-15, SE1, EC1, E14, WC1-2, W1-2, W5-14 and NW8. But you can email them and ask if they’ll make an exception.
Linkclass Ltd
They say: ‘Suppliers of worldwide fresh produce to the hotel and catering trades. Now offering home delivery’
Price of a box: From £25.
Delivered to: London and the Home Counties, six days a week.
Nourished Communities
They say: ‘We take produce from producers that relied on farmers markets and restaurants and deliver to your doorstep.’
How much is a box? A large seasonal veg box is only £18. You can also top up your package with all sorts of cheeses, juices, cured meat and fish, herbs and goodies sourced from local suppliers.
Delivery: It supplies residents of N1, N4, N5, E8 and the surrounding areas, and charges a delivery fee of £4.99. Or you can do click and collect and pick your bits up from its nice pop-up shop in Canonbury for free.
Nova Blooms
They say: ‘Nova Blooms have access to fresh fruit and veg suppliers as well as knowledge of the trade and the infrastructure required to help meet the demand for fresh grocery deliveries.’
Price of a box: A reasonable £20 for 4kg. You can also build your own from scratch.
Delivered to: Apparently within 48 hours, across all of London.
Oddbox
They say: ‘London's first and only food-waste-fighting fruit and vegetable subscription box, that helps save our planet by rescuing surplus and imperfect produce directly from farms.’
Price of a box: They start at just £9.45, but the larger ones (£18.49) contain nine varieties of seasonal and local veg and four types of fruit.
Delivery: Most London postcodes, but check the website’s list to be certain.
Ortaggi
They say: ‘Our regular portfolio of clients include hotels, restaurants, cafes and offices throughout London. We have put together a collection of Household Bundles for you to stock up on the essentials.’
Price of a box: The Household Bundle is £30.
Delivered to: Most London postcodes (but do check). Ortaggi aims to have orders delivered within three working days.
Oui Chef
They say: ‘Oui Chef Boxes deliver the best-quality seasonal produce daily, direct to your door.’
Price of a box: Fruit boxes from £25. Basics like eggs and pasta can be added. NHS staff get a meaty discount.
Delivered to: All London postcodes.
Pale Green Dot
They say: ‘A box of as much locally sourced fresh fruit and veg as possible, mostly from Sussex but sometimes a little further afield, plus some staples we know you’ve been missing.’
Price for a box: £12.50 for the small one, up to £20 for a larger, week’s worth of fruit and veg.
Delivered to: London (within the M25) and to Brighton. The contents of the boxes can vary, and delivery slots cannot be guaranteed. Regular, weekly boxes can be arranged.
Ripe
They say: ‘The founders of Ripe have been supplying London’s best chefs and food writers for over 30 years, and are now on a mission to deliver seasonal fruit boxes and healthy snacks across London.’
Price of a box: From £21. Choose a box and then add extra fruit.
Delivered to: Most London postcodes.
Riverford
They say: ‘Set boxes packed with the best organic food. We’ve designed a range of boxes to suit your needs.’
Price for a box: The seasonal organic veg box is a very affordable £15.35.
Delivered to: Citywide. There is, however, a delay for new customers signing up.
Rogues London
They say: ‘Our main products are boxes featuring between 18 to 22 different fruit and veg, however we also do all daily essentials such as bread, milk and eggs. Plus a load of homemade goodies.’
Price of a box: A pasta collection is £15. Fruit and veg £25.
Delivery to: Your doorstep the next day if your order is placed before 1pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Most of London is within range of its vans.
Spier’s Salads
They say: ‘All the best fresh ingredients to create tasty and filling salads, with fine combinations of flavours and textures.’
Price of a box: The veg box for two is £10.50. The well-appointed meat box is £28.
Delivered to: Free delivery to most of SE, SW, EC and WC, much of W, some E, N and NW1.
Spring Green
They say: ‘We have curated a nutrient-rich box including a different signature pot from Spring Green with fruits, vegetables from one of our favourite suppliers Natoora and many other delicious things from a variety of our incredible suppliers.’
Price of a box: The Rainbow Box, which feeds between two and four people for a week, is £49.
Delivered to: All of London. For every tenth box sold, one box is donated to an NHS worker at St Thomas’ Hospital.
West Green Foods
They say: ‘Offering a bespoke order service supplying fresh fruit and vegetables, with free delivery to certain London postcodes.’
Price for a box: An essentials box costs £15.
Delivered to: From Monday to Wednesday it delivers to north and south-west London. From Thursday to Saturday it delivers to south, south-east and east London. Delivery is free of charge, and within one to three working days.
Yes Chef
They say: ‘We are now offering home delivery of our premium fresh fruit, vegetables and salad boxes. We are also now delivering a range of essentials including milk, bread, cheese, butter and eggs.’
Price of a box: the fresh salad box is only £16.95.
Delivered to: N2, N3, N6, N8, N10, N11, N12, N22, W9, NW3, NW7, NW11, N13, N14, N20, N21, EN1, EN2, EN4, EN5, E4, E11, E18, IG5, IG6, IG7, IG8, IG9 and IG10.