The best fruit and veg boxes you can get delivered in London

You can’t make it to the greengrocer, so let the city’s top-quality fruit and vegetables come to you

Now we're into our second (and hopefully last) lockdown, getting your hands on quality fruit and veg is once again harder than we'd like. So we've updated this list of London businesses offering pre-packed fruit and vegetable boxes, delivered straight to your door.

Many of these awesome companies have spent years supplying markets, hotels and restaurants with top-notch fresh produce. Now they’re supporting their local communities by doing the same for your average Londoner.

We’ve done our best to tell you what you’re getting from each place, but details change all the time, so we'd recommend you check their websites for up-to-date info regarding the contents of each box, delivery times and anything else you're concerned about.

While you’re here, why not also have a look at our list of local businesses selling all sorts of specialist groceries? If it’s meat or fish you’re after, check out our guide to London butchers and fishmongers who will bring their wares to you. Or, to satisfy your sweet tooth, shops and restaurants that will take their desserts on the road. And if you don’t fancy cooking, there’s always our directory of brilliant restaurants still delivering food across the capital. Chow!

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.