The best online shops for Valentine's Day flower delivery in London
Don't overthink it – flowers are always the best choice for Valentine's Day. Here's a selection of the loveliest online flower-sellers in London
If you live with your partner, then you've spent a hell of a lot of time with them over the last year. And if months of forced indoor-time have put a bit of a dampener on romance (another Netflix-and-takeaway night, anyone?) then you need Valentine's Day more than ever. Date options may be limited, but there's one thing that lockdown can't take away, and that's bloomin' beautiful bouquets of flowers. Thankfully, London is packed with fantastic florists that deliver at the click of a button; and many of them even deliver on Sundays. Below, we've put together a list of some of our favourites.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
1. Appleyard Flowers
V-Day is in less than a week, and you need something that'll knock the socks off your special someone. The answer might just lie with Appleyard Flowers: an independent online flower-seller that offers same-day delivery if you order by midday, or next-day. Not only that, but Appleyard will happily deliver its Valentine's Day range on V-Day itself (generally, they don't deliver Sundays). So whether you're going for something classic, like a luscious bunch of 50 red roses, or choosing something more contemporary like a gorgeous arrangement of pomegranate rose and peony, you'll be sure to impress.
2. Floom
This online flower marketplace makes choosing and sending the right bunch of blooms an absolute breeze. Here's how it works: you select your postcode (or the postcode of your significant other/new squeeze/crush), and the date you want it to be delivered. Then, Floom will show you all the best blooms from flowers in the area. This way, you're supporting local businesses, and ensuring that your blooms will arrive on the day you need them to (which includes Sunday, February 14). Hampers are available too, so you can add goodies like Champagne, cheese and sweet treats to the order.
3. Grace & Thorne
Contemporary, design-led and hand-tied bouquets are the focus of this Hackney-based florist, which offers delivery and click-and-collect. No two bouquets are the same and each has a spirited, wild appearance. Their Valentine's Day range is no different; there's the whimsical 'New Romantic' – which includes white and pink roses – or a Grace & Thorn take on the classic dozen roses, which comes in a glass mayo jar and presented in a handmade wooden box. Deliveries on Sunday, February 14 are available in some postcodes.
4. Bloom & Wild
You might know this popular London florist for its pioneering letterbox flowers – blooms presented in long, flat boxes which allow delivery even when you're not at home. This option is available for delivery on February 14, or you could choose larger hand-tied bouquets instead. There are blooms to suit every price range, whether you're choosing a beautifull simple collection of seasonal tulips for £30 or a large bunch of lillies, roses and carnations, paired with a bottle of Moët & Chandon.
5. Petalon
Like to keep things as sustainable and possible? We love this London florist, which delivers its bouquets by bicycle. Every week, Petalon launches two unique hand-tied bouquets to choose from, and the Valentine's Day range is particularly beguiling.
6. Rebel Rebel
Rebel Rebel is loved for its range of alternative bouquets – but that doesn't mean that these florists aren't still suckers for Valentine's Day. The order deadline for Valentine's Day deliveries is 5pm, Saturday February 13, and they deliver to most London postcodes. We're particularly taken with their 'Where the Wild Roses Grow' bouquet – filled with, you guessed it, deliciously red roses, plus eucalyptus and other seasonal foliage. But then, we'd be equally thrilled to receive 'Breakfast in Bed'; a bundle of rainbow blooms paired with Dusty Knuckle pastries, Flying Horse coffee and a mimosa. Heaven.
7. Flowerbx
For when only the classiest blooms will do, choose Flowerbx – a super-stylish online florist that specialises in single-variety bunches and a simple, clean aesthetic. Naturally, Flowerbx is a great choice for lipstick red roses and anenomes, as well as siren pink tulips, ivory roses and more. Order by February 11 to secure your Valentine's Day delivery slot.
8. The Flower Station
If you make it to the Friday, or even the very day before Valentine's Day and still haven't organised a flower delivery, then you should count yourself extremely lucky that places like The Flower Station exist. This online flower-seller offers Londoners a 24-hour service and same-day delivery (yes, even on Sunday) on orders before 6pm. Their Valentine's Day range is extensive, spanning charming bouquets of red tulips for under £50 to 100 of the very finest red roses for £495.
9. Postabloom
Postabloom sends its beautiful blooms through the letterbox (carefully arranged using some impressive Tetris skills), but also as luxury hand-tied bouquets. Each bouquet is well-priced too; you can send your special someone a gorgeous arrangement of roses, lillies, gerberas and chrysanthemums for under £40.
10. Pulbrook and Gould
You're guaranteed nothing short of luxury with this pro florist, which has been in operation since 1956 and runs its online business alongside its classy Belgravia boutique. Order a bouquet of hand-tied red or white tulips for Valentine's Day; or go all-out with a deluxe arrangement of 200 red roses (presented in a crystal vase, of course) for £2,500. They're worth it.
11. The Real Flower Company
Looking for something a bit left-field this Valentine's Day? The Real Flower company offers a huge range of bouquets that aren't your average red roses (although those are available too). If you're in a trusting mood, go for the 'Florist Choice Bouquet', where you're guaranteed only the loveliest seasonal blooms hand-picked by pro florists. Plenty of add-ons are on offer, too; why not add some Champagne truffles, sparkling wine or scented candles to the order?
12. Jam Jar Flowers
For that rustic, just-picked-from-the-garden look, you can't go past Jam Jar Flowers. Inspired by founder Melissa Richardson's childhood in Sussex, this online flower retailer arranges blooms into jars of all shapes and sizes. No two bouquets are the same, and each features lovely green foliage for a wilder aesthetic.
13. Quintessentially Flowers
This high-end florist caters to fashion houes and top hotels, so you know that you're getting the best when you order a Valentine's Day bouquet. What's more, Quintessentially Flowers offers same-day delivery, and offers everything from classic red roses to a spring collection of pink, green and red blooms.
14. McQueens
Spoil your partner silly with a flawless hand-tied bouquet from this high-end florist, which has been crafting simple, yet stylish arrangements since 1991. This year's Valentine's Day collection really is something to behold, with bouquets catering to every taste (although, it must be said, not necessarily to every price point). You can add Champagne, truffles or even hand-crafted anemone cupcakes. And if you've got a cool £5000 lying around? Why not spend it on the 'Display of Affection', a magnificent array of roses and tulips for you to decorate your home with, plus a huge bag of rose petals for you to scatter wherever takes your fancy.
15. Wild at Heart
Refreshingly simple, unfailingly stylish is what you'll get at Wild at Heart – a florist which has been creating opulent bouquets since 1993 with branches at Liberty, Westbourne Grove and on Pimlico Road. We're particularly taken with their 'Vintage Blush Bouquet', which features pastel spray rose, vintage amnesia rose, lisianthus, wax flower and seasonal foliage.
16. The Fresh Flower Company
While this East Dulwich florist doesn't deliver on Sundays, these bouquets are so charming that it's worth getting them sent before Valentine's Day. There's a huge range of blooming beautiful arrangements, but our V-Day pick has to be the 'Rose Posy', which features the showstopping 'Hearts' rose which has a beautiful ruffled appearance when fully open.
17. That Flower Shop
You've got all the way up until 4pm on Saturday, February 13 to place your order for Valentine's Day. These are spectacular, alternative bouquets that have a decidedly arty aesthetic. The V-Day range features bouquets that come in lovely pots, including a seasonal pastel arrangement in a bottle green vase.