Top ten children's theatre shows this half-term

Prise your kids away from their mobile phones this half-term with these ace theatre shows. London has tons of great children's theatre during the May half-term (Monday May 28 – Sunday June 3 2018), and we've found some shows that'll keep everyone from toddlers to teenagers to parents thoroughly entertained.

