Top ten children's theatre shows this half-term

Prise your kids away from their mobile phones this half-term with these ace theatre shows. London has tons of great children's theatre during the May half-term (Monday May 28 – Sunday June 3 2018), and we've found some shows that'll keep everyone from toddlers to teenagers to parents thoroughly entertained.
The best children's theatre for May half-term 2018
Matilda the Musical
If you haven't been to Tim Minchin's joyously clever musical yet, it's high time you did. Kids will be enchanted by the dance routines on microscooters, and terrified by Mrs Trunchball. And adults get to enjoy Dahl's sharp satire at the expense of pushy parents, and a score of wistful, beautiful songs about growing up.
Random Selfies
Like it or not, screens are here to stay. And Wimbledon's Polka Theatre is hosting 'Techtopia' this half-term, which is full of shows and workshops for kids which explore how we interact with technology. It includes 'Random Selfies', a show that unfolds on a digitally-animated set, custom-designed to help 10-year-old Loretta take you on a trip through her world. Ages seven to 12.
Sensacional
Another techy show, this interactive sound and light experience for toddlers from Spanish company Imaginart invites audiences aged 18 months-to three-years to don a white suits and become part of a magical digital landscape of shapes and squiggles.
Not Now, Bernard
Inspired by David McKee's much-loved picture book, this show is perfect for pre-schoolers. It's a gently surreal story of a boy who knows there's a monster at the bottom of his garden, but his parents just won't believe him. Ages three-plus.
Aliens Love Underpants
This peppy, whimsical space adventure will get young audiences giggling with its knockabout physical humour and regular mentions of the word 'pants'. It's based on the kids' book of the same name, which follows Timmy and his new friends, a gang of aliens with an underpants obsession. Ages three-plus
The Hunting Of The Snark
This quirky, smart show will charm audience members of all ages. Hailing from Cardiff, it's an updated version of Lewis Carroll's famous nonsense poem that features outlandish puppets, neon-bright design and an acoustic guitar soundtrack by Gareth Cooper. Ages four-plus.
Rufus Longbottom And The Space Rabbit
This magical show uses ingenious hi-tech gloves to tell the story of old gentleman who befriends a rather unusual space rabbit after she crashlands on his planet. It's staged by Filament Theatre, who've masterminded this offbeat adventure through a mysterious land. Ages six-plus
Stories on a String
Inspired by the Amazon, this offbeat kids' puppet show is alive with Brazilian stories and sounds. It's the story of city girl Jacina, who must journey through the rainforest to find her grandmother. Ages six-12.
Children Are Stinky
As the kiddie-baiting title amply demonstrates, Aussie circus group Circus Trick Tease like a joke. 'Children are Stinky' is a family comedy show that mixes zany humour and amazing feats of dare-devilry, including acrobatics, chair-balancing, and hula-hooping that'll put the most talented ten-year-old to shame. Ages three-plus
