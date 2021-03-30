Can’t bear heading out on another lap of your local park? After months spent in lockdown, an idyllic walk in the woods is the perfect way to get out of the house and stretch your legs. While it’s been tedious, day after day of being cooped up indoors has turned us into a bunch of nature lovers. In fact, mental-health charity Mind says that being in natural light and spending time in the great outdoors are powerful ways to combat any general grouchiness you might be feeling. So what are you waiting for?

Now the UK’s ‘stay-at-home’ order has lifted, we can legally head out on a day trip, and from April 12 we can head even further afield, as overnight stays will be allowed in self-catered accommodation (including Airbnbs and campsites). And from woodland glades carpeted with bluebells each spring to ancient forests ribboned with sculpture trails, London’s surrounds are full of leafy hideaways perfect for escaping the city.

Here are our favourite forests – all within easy reach of the city – for woodland walks, tree hugging, and sweet, sweet freedom from our flats.

