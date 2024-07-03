Do you believe in ghosts? Go searching for spirits on these seriously scary ghost tours in London

Feeling brave? It’s almost Halloween, so grab your ghost detector and gear up for these genuinely terrifying ghost tours in London. Whether you're up for lurking in an eerie theatre or creeping around the most haunted places in London, we're here to hold your hand.

RECOMMENDED:

Fancy a spooky pint? These are the most haunted pubs in London

The best cemeteries in London

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.