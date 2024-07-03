All aboard the bus of nightmares for a journey to hel… er, we mean Houses of Parliament and other well-known London landmarks. With a lick of black paint, an old-school Routemaster has been given a suitably ghoulish makeover for the Ghost Bus Tour, which will whisk you around the capital on a whistle-stop adventure of London’s most malevolent spots.
Feeling brave? It’s almost Halloween, so grab your ghost detector and gear up for these genuinely terrifying ghost tours in London. Whether you're up for lurking in an eerie theatre or creeping around the most haunted places in London, we're here to hold your hand.
