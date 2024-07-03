Subscribe
Ghost hunts and ghost tours in London

Do you believe in ghosts? Go searching for spirits on these seriously scary ghost tours in London

get your guide

Written by Time Out editors
Feeling brave? It’s almost Halloween, so grab your ghost detector and gear up for these genuinely terrifying ghost tours in London. Whether you're up for lurking in an eerie theatre or creeping around the most haunted places in London, we're here to hold your hand.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The creepiest ghost tours in London

Ghost Bus Tours

All aboard the bus of nightmares for a journey to hel… er, we mean Houses of Parliament and other well-known London landmarks. With a lick of black paint, an old-school Routemaster has been given a suitably ghoulish makeover for the Ghost Bus Tour, which will whisk you around the capital on a whistle-stop adventure of London’s most malevolent spots. 

Theatre Royal Drury Lane halloween afternoon tea and theatre tour

Photograph: Theatre Royal Drury Lane

We know that theatre people are very superstitious, but the Lane is genuinely said to be one of the most haunted buildings in Britain. On the tour, you'll learn about some of London's ghostliest thespians and playwrights, including Billy Shakespeare, David Garrick and Richard Sheridan. The whole shebang ends with actors sharing their own ghost stories that'll leave you quaking in your boots, and guests will be invited to share too. 

The Cloak and Dagger Tour

cloak and daggers website

This is not for the faint hearted, as this immersive play-meets-walking tour promises to be London's most disgusting excursion. Kicking off at arguably Borough's best pub, The George, you'll be led around south London by professional actors who'll act out the most grisly and gruesome parts of London history. 

Jack the Ripper Tour

get your guide

We're not short of walking tours documenting the ghastly crimes of east London's most famous serial killer, but this is one the longest ones going, and it promises to be led by published authors and historians who really know their stuff. Winding through Whitechapel's sinister back alleys, you'll encounter police, sift through evidence, and play along on the quest to catch the Victorian killer. 

Haunted Happenings Ghost Hunts

hanuted happenings website

Ever wanted to attend a séance in a haunted mansion? A ghost hunt at one of Haunted Happenings venues gives the chance to dabble in divination and communicate with ghouls and lost souls. Taking place at various eerie locations in the city, you'll be kitted out with ghost hunting tools like EMF Meters and K2 Meters, where you'll stay through the night being scared out of your wits with paranormal activity. 

