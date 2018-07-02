How to get Wimbledon tickets: a master plan

A favourite in London’s summer event calendar, Wimbledon season is upon us once again. It’s the time of year for deuces, checking out the occupants of the Royal Box and, obviously, the Pimm’s. Whether you’re super invested in every single match outcome of Wimbledon 2018 or you just want to check out what all the fuss is about, it’s important to get your ticket-buying knowledge straight in your mind.



The good news is, it’s not too late to get your hands on tickets. The bad news is the patience required to get ahold of them – and the prices you have to pay may test even the stiffest of British upper lips.

Although it costs a pretty penny, there really isn’t anything like the Wimbledon experience. Here’s your guide for acing the ticket-buying minefield.



1. Give Ticketmaster a go

It’s the only place you can go online for Wimbledon tickets, so beware of any others. But what this means is that tickets sell incredibly quickly, so ultimate commitment to the cause (and your computer) is key here. Around 500 Centre Court and No 3 tickets are released on the site around 9am ‘the day before play’ each day. And remember, for updates on Ticketmaster Wimbledon tickets, you do need to sign up to the Wimbledon newsletter. There’s also the resale of debenture seats (for business types and investors) on getmein.com (a branch of Ticketmaster). They go for thousands (two tickets start from £1,169, on sale now) so it’s a no-go for anyone on a budget.



2. Empty your pockets for… hospitality tickets

The last-minute option for the fancy pants Wimbledon lovers, basically. Available from providers such as Keith Prowse and Sportsworld (both officially licensed by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, or AELTC), hospitality tickets are sold through corporate and ‘overseas’ packages. Packages start at £400 per person, and include options such as The Gatsby Club (complete with whisky and cigar bar) and The Speakeasy (featuring butler service and concierge).

3. Join the infamous QUEUE

Around 500 tickets are available for Centre Court, No 1 Court and No 2 Court each day for those willing to brave ‘The Queue’ (on the Church Road side of Wimbledon Park), but there’s not much hope for the championship matches. All tickets for the last four days on Centre Court are sold in advance.

The Queue is capitalised for a reason: there’s a hefty process. Campers are woken up by stewards at 6am, asked to store their luggage, and then it’s time to join the line at Gate 3. You’re also given a ‘Queue Card’, marking your place in the line to stop queue skippers. Those at the front of the Queue will be given a wristband at 7.30am: no wristband means no ticket. If you can’t face the urban camping, you’ll need to arrive long before 9.30am. Ground admission is £8-£25 depending on the day. Once you’re in, you can purchase Centre Court and No.1 Court resale tickets for £10, with No.2 Court tickets for £5. Still confused? Check out the small print in the Wimbledon queuing guidelines.

© Rob Greig

4. No luck? Try the ballot

The ballot for 2018 tickets has already finished, but applications for the 2019 run opens in August. Unfortunately, the whole thing is not an ‘add to basket’ situation. To apply, you need to fill in a public ballot application form on ACTUAL PHYSICAL PAPER, and send it in a stamped, self-addressed (DL-sized) envelope to AELTC, PO BOX 98, London, SW19 5AE. Once it’s received, they’ll post you ANOTHER application form to fill out and send to AELTC, PO BOX 67611, London, SW19 9DT. If you’re successful, you thankfully CAN pay for tickets by credit or debit card.