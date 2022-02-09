London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jacqueline Wilson
Image: Time Out

Jacqueline Wilson remembers getting her first book deal in London

The children’s author on Little Essex Street and the moment that changed everything

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

When I was in my early twenties, I sent out my first novel, but people were turning it down. A year or so went by, and I received a letter from Macmillan publishers inviting me to their offices in Little Essex Street. By that stage, I was despairing – I thought they’d pat me on the head and say ‘nice try, dear’.

I was living in Kingston upon Thames at the time. When I was younger, my mum used to take me into London to visit Selfridges at Christmas, but I didn’t really know other parts of the city. I set off for Waterloo and walked along the Strand, before I was ushered into a grand boardroom, all mahogany and gleaming. It was like I’d been removed from my ordinary life and there was this magical life of luxury and culture that I had one toe in.

The head of Macmillan’s crime list told me that my book, ‘Hide and Seek’, was going to be published. Afterwards, I skipped down the street and bought an egg-salad sandwich on the Strand to celebrate. I’d wanted to be a writer since I was six years old, so it meant the world to me. Nothing’s ever been as exciting as that moment.

Jacqueline Wilson is at the Imagine Children’s Festival at the Southbank Centre on Feb 20.

The street that changed my life

Recommended
    You may also like
      Bestselling Time Out offers
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.