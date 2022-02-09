Jacqueline Wilson remembers getting her first book deal in London

When I was in my early twenties, I sent out my first novel, but people were turning it down. A year or so went by, and I received a letter from Macmillan publishers inviting me to their offices in Little Essex Street. By that stage, I was despairing – I thought they’d pat me on the head and say ‘nice try, dear’.

I was living in Kingston upon Thames at the time. When I was younger, my mum used to take me into London to visit Selfridges at Christmas, but I didn’t really know other parts of the city. I set off for Waterloo and walked along the Strand, before I was ushered into a grand boardroom, all mahogany and gleaming. It was like I’d been removed from my ordinary life and there was this magical life of luxury and culture that I had one toe in.

The head of Macmillan’s crime list told me that my book, ‘Hide and Seek’, was going to be published. Afterwards, I skipped down the street and bought an egg-salad sandwich on the Strand to celebrate. I’d wanted to be a writer since I was six years old, so it meant the world to me. Nothing’s ever been as exciting as that moment.

