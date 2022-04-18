In our The Street That Changed My Life series, we ask well-known Londoners to share their memories of the places in the city that have helped shape who they are. The street a DJ grew up on, the place where a comedian did their first gig, the site of a chef’s first restaurant: these are the corners of the capital that mean the most to them.
The Street That Changed My Life: Londoners share the parts of the city that have shaped them
Noted Londoners – from Candice Carty-Williams to Dane Baptiste – on places in the capital that have influenced them
Support Time Out
We see you’re using an ad-blocker. Ad revenue is Time Out’s main source of income. The content you’re reading is made by independent, expert local journalists.
Support Time Out directly today and help us champion the people and places which make the city tick. Cheers!Donate now