the street that changed my life
Photograph: Time Out

The Street That Changed My Life: Londoners share the parts of the city that have shaped them

Noted Londoners – from Candice Carty-Williams to Dane Baptiste – on places in the capital that have influenced them

Isabelle Aron
Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Isabelle Aron
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
In our The Street That Changed My Life series, we ask well-known Londoners to share their memories of the places in the city that have helped shape who they are. The street a DJ grew up on, the place where a comedian did their first gig, the site of a chef’s first restaurant: these are the corners of the capital that mean the most to them.

