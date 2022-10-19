The most bewitching places to go in London

Despite the pollution, train strikes and expensive rent, London is actually a very magical place. It’s actually tricky to walk around the city without noticing the impact of witchcraft; whether it's the slew of mystic shops in Soho or the immersive witchcraft walking tours — Londoners are obsessed with the city’s witchy legacy. In fact, there are (very genuine) covens of witches meeting in the back of bookshops or casting spells in their homes.

Witch, please. We’re not talking about green-faced, black cat-holding, pointy-hatted ladies, ‘Mystic Meg’, or the people on ‘Witchtok’ selling tarot readings for £200 a pop. No. We’re talking about the real witches of London.

There are tonnes of places to embrace magik in the city to channel your inner witch, plus loads of shops to stock up on potions, spells and occult accessories. And you'll likely find a serious witch in one of these places to befriend (they're very nice, actually). Read on to find the best transcendental spots, from bookshops to BYOB (literally Bring Your Own Blood) healing workshops.