Altar
Photograph: Jess Hand

The most bewitching places to go in London

Leave the fake broomstick at home. We're getting real about the city's witchy scene

Written by
Ellie Muir
Despite the pollution, train strikes and expensive rent, London is actually a very magical place. It’s actually tricky to walk around the city without noticing the impact of witchcraft; whether it's the slew of mystic shops in Soho or the immersive witchcraft walking tours — Londoners are obsessed with the city’s witchy legacy. In fact, there are (very genuine) covens of witches meeting in the back of bookshops or casting spells in their homes.

Witch, please. We’re not talking about green-faced, black cat-holding, pointy-hatted ladies, ‘Mystic Meg’, or the people on ‘Witchtok’ selling tarot readings for £200 a pop. No. We’re talking about the real witches of London.

There are tonnes of places to embrace magik in the city to channel your inner witch, plus loads of shops to stock up on potions, spells and occult accessories. And you'll likely find a serious witch in one of these places to befriend (they're very nice, actually). Read on to find the best transcendental spots, from bookshops to BYOB (literally Bring Your Own Blood) healing workshops.

Places to get with the occult in London

Treadwell's
Photograph: courtesy of Treadwell's

1. Treadwell's

Ever since its opening in 2013, Treadwell's bookshop has been the hotspot among spiritualists and witchcraft practitioners alike. Its shelves hold a bewitching selection of works on Wicca, esoteric studies and much more. The books are carefully curated, both old, quirky and new works; all of which are chosen with the experienced occultist, the curious academic or the young student in mind. Treadwell's is stop number one on your witchy education.

Monthly Ritual at Mama Moon Candles
Photograph: Courtesy of Mama Moon

2. Monthly Ritual at Mama Moon Candles

Broomsticks, who? No, no, no, witches don't actually use those things. This cosy magical shop in east London sells all the right witchy accessories, including candles, potions and spell rings for both the budding and experienced witch. Owned by witch Semra Hecksever, who creates bespoke spells for her customers as well as hosts private ritual sessions, Mama Moon has its own coven for witches to share the cosmic vibes.

Each month at Mama Moon, Haksever leads a high-vibes ritual which involves a big bonfire, complimentary healing sessions, and making wishes about what you want to give out into the universe. The ritual happens every month and you can find more details about the event here

 

Mysteries
Photograph: courtesy of Mysteries

4. Mysteries

Since 1982, Mysteries has been London’s self-proclaimed new age hub for all your mind, body and spirit needs. Selling charcoal incense, sage smudge sticks, individual crystals, special rocks and thousands of gemstones for healing, here, you can build your witchy kit from scratch and find the best stuff for your mystic practice.

She’s Lost Control
Photograph: Brenna Duncan

5. She’s Lost Control

Known for selling some of the best crystals in east London, She’s Lost Control is a shopping experience for the awakened generation. The store is the hub for a thriving community of people practicing a sacred yet sustainable lifestyle. So, get yourself down to Broadway Market and find your higher purpose.

 

Magik workshops at Ugly Duck
Photograph: Ugly Duck

6. Magik workshops at Ugly Duck

Unsure how to elevate your witchy rituals and healing practices? Fear not. This workshop is held for co-ritualists to experiment with mark-making, bodywork, visualisation and non-verbal play on a journey to collective healing. So join the temporary coven, come with a full heart and be prepared for otherworldly movement. Oh, and it’s BYOB...bring your own..blood (but only as long as it’s collected with loving intentions, of course). The next workshop is on November 21.

 

Chelsea Physic Garden
Photograph: courtesy of Chelsea Physic Gardens

8. Chelsea Physic Garden

Since 1673 Chelsea Physic Garden has occupied four acres of land on the edge of the Thames after it was established to grow medicinal plants by the apothecaries. These days, the gardens have a real mystic vibe. As one of London’s oldest botanic gardens and a herbal witches’ paradise, it contains a unique living collection of around 5,000 different edible, unusual and medicinal plants that have changed the world. It might give you inspiration for your next potion or herbal remedy.

Witchfest
Photograph: Courtesy of Witchfest

9. Witchfest

You don't need your bumbag or ridiculous wellies for this kind of festival. Maybe pack your favourite healing crystal, instead? As one of the largest esoteric markets in the UK, Witchfest sells an array of mystic treats for the modern witch. But most of all, the talks and workshops centred around Wiccan, paganism and all things occult are a budding witch's paradise. Get your witch on.

Watkins Bookshop
Photograph: Courtesy of Watkins Books

10. Watkins Bookshop

This bookshop has a reputation for offering one of the world’s largest selections of spiritual and esoteric literature. With titles on Eastern philosophy and Western esoterica, as well as a wide range of materials on mind, body on spirit, the shop also stocks statues, crystals, tarot decks and talismans to assist your practice or spiritual journey.

