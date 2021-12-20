From a grandiose game restaurant to a blinging ballroom, some places in London never change – and that’s why we love them

Ever wandered into a launderette and ended up in the 1970s? Ever tried to do a bit of shopping only to find yourself transported back to 1920 – or is it 1990?

If so, you may have accidentally seen some of timewarp London, those bits of the city that look and feel like they’ve been frozen in a decade long ago – and have no plans to move into the twenty-first century any time soon, either. And that’s exactly what makes them so valuable.

From a legendary pie-and-mash shop to a truly vintage tobacconist, here are photos of our favourite bits of forgotten London.

