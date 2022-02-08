London
The Rams play the 49ers in the NFC Championships.
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2022 in London

Catch all the live action of the Super Bowl in London at these late-night screenings when it kicks off on February 13 2022

When it comes to American sports, it doesn’t get much bigger than The Super Bowl. The NFL’s most prestigious competition is a key date in the country’s sporting calendar, with millions of Americans getting together at Super Bowl parties to watch the action on TV. 

But you don’t need to travel to the States to experience all the excitement of the 56th Super Bowl on Sunday February 13 2022, because there are plenty of bars and pubs screening the Super Bowl around London.

You don’t actually have to be into sports at all, to be honest. The big game is a great excuse to get the rounds in, tuck into some all-American grub and enjoy a rare late night out on a Sunday. Even if you haven’t got a clue what a ‘Hail Mary’ or a ‘wide receiver’ is, there’s still the massive half-time show action to enjoy, with this year’s epic roster of performers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. 

Ready to get in on the scrimmage? Find the perfect venue to touchdown in, grab yourself a beer and get comfortable; the game is about four hours long, so you’ll be in for a very late night!

Looking for more entertainment to see you through the cold months and safely deposit you into spring? Check out our guide to the best London events in February 2022

Catch the Super Bowl 2022 in London

The Super Bowl at The Blues Kitchen
Jack Kirwin JK Photography-

The Super Bowl at The Blues Kitchen

Camden’s late-night live music joint will be staying open til 3.30am on Super Bowl Sunday, serving up pitchers, cocktails, burgers and barbecued fare to keep you going during the marathon screening. Get down early to catch live sets from London’s best jazz and blues musicians before the match kicks off at 11.30pm. The Super Bowl half-time show will pale in comparison.
The Blues Kitchen Camden. Feb 13. Free.

Read more
The Super Bowl at Signature Brew
Signature Brew

The Super Bowl at Signature Brew

Touchdown at Signature Brew’s Blackhorse Road brewery to witness all the action of the 56th Super Bowl on a cinema-sized screen while enjoying pitchers of freshly-brewed lagers and IPAs, plus an all-American game day menu of wings and hot dogs.

Signature Brew Walthamstow. Feb 13. Free.

Read more
Super Bowl LVI screenings at Boxpark
Photograph: BOXPARK

Super Bowl LVI screenings at Boxpark

Boxpark is taking a ‘go hard or go home’ approach to the Super Bowl with screening parties at all three locations. Each £10 ticket includes one drink but check the website for details of exactly what’s on offer at each site. At Boxpark Wembley, for example, they’re even bringing in a bucking bronco and cheerleaders for the occasion.

Boxpark Croydon. Feb 13. £10
Boxpark Shoreditch. Feb 13. £10
Boxpark Wembley. Feb 13. £10

Read more
Super Bowl at Bodean’s Soho
Bodean's

Super Bowl at Bodean’s Soho

You definitely won’t go hungry if you watch the Super Bowl at Bodean’s. While the game plays on the big screen, you’ll be tucking into a hefty menu of buffalo chicken wings, corn nacho chips, BBQ chicken, baby back ribs, pulled pork, BBQ beans, slaw and fries. It sounds like enough to satisfy a hungry quarterback, and the £30 ticket price includes a pint of beer on arrival.

Bodean's Soho (and other branches in Clapham, Covent Garden, Fulham and Tower Hill). Feb 13. £30.

Read more
Super Bowl LVI at Greenwood
Greenwood

Super Bowl LVI at Greenwood

Greenwood, a sports bar and kitchen near Victoria station, is throwing a Super Bowl party that will rage til 5am. Prices range from £10 for a standing ticket with a bottle of bud, to £30 for premium seating with a bottle of bud and bottomless chicken or cauli wings.

Greenwood Sports Pub and Kitchen, Victoria. Feb 13. £10-£30.

Read more
Super Bowl LVI at The Bat & Ball
Bat & Ball

Super Bowl LVI at The Bat & Ball

Stratford ping-pong bar The Bat & Ball is throwing a Super Bowl party packed with competitions and prize – especially for guests who arrive early doors. A £25 ticket gets you admission, two drinks tokens, plus a basket of wings and ribs. 

The Bat & Ball. Feb 13. From £25.

Read more
Super Bowl 2022 at Beerkat
Beerkat

Super Bowl 2022 at Beerkat

Ealing tap room Beerkat will be showing the game on two big screens and in its projector room. To sustain you into the early hours, Quirky Dough will be selling plant-based chilli dogs and other NFL-based snacks. And as you’d expect from a tap room, you won’t be short of drink options, including over 200 bottles and cans.

Beerkat. Feb 13. Free.

Read more
Super Bowl 56 Party at Nordic Bar
Nordic Bar

Super Bowl 56 Party at Nordic Bar

Located a short walk from Oxford Street, this Scandivanian-themed sports bar has become a bit of a destination for American football fans – NFL Sundays are a regular fixture here. With this in mind, they’ll definitely know how to throw a bangin’ Super Bowl party.

Nordic Bar. Feb 13. £11.37.

Super Bowl LVI Viewing Party at Old Street Brewery
Old Street Brewery

Super Bowl LVI Viewing Party at Old Street Brewery

Head to Hackney Wick for a Super Bowl party where you’ll be sustained by craft beer and American-style food by Scoundrels West Mex. The £5 ticket price is redeemable against food and drink on the night. 

Old Street Brewery & Taproom Hackney Wick. Feb 13. £5.

Prefer rugby? Try the best rugby pubs in London

Rugby pubs in London

Rugby pubs in London

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sports bars

Rugga fans, rejoice! The Six Nations rugby is back on our screens from early Feb, so where better to watch the action than at one of London's best rugby pubs? Grab a pint of real ale, practice your very own take on the haka and prepare chants so filthy you'll need placing in the sin-bin before half time.

Read more
