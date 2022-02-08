Catch all the live action of the Super Bowl in London at these late-night screenings when it kicks off on February 13 2022

When it comes to American sports, it doesn’t get much bigger than The Super Bowl. The NFL’s most prestigious competition is a key date in the country’s sporting calendar, with millions of Americans getting together at Super Bowl parties to watch the action on TV.

But you don’t need to travel to the States to experience all the excitement of the 56th Super Bowl on Sunday February 13 2022, because there are plenty of bars and pubs screening the Super Bowl around London.

You don’t actually have to be into sports at all, to be honest. The big game is a great excuse to get the rounds in, tuck into some all-American grub and enjoy a rare late night out on a Sunday. Even if you haven’t got a clue what a ‘Hail Mary’ or a ‘wide receiver’ is, there’s still the massive half-time show action to enjoy, with this year’s epic roster of performers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Ready to get in on the scrimmage? Find the perfect venue to touchdown in, grab yourself a beer and get comfortable; the game is about four hours long, so you’ll be in for a very late night!

