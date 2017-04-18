  • Blog
13 signs you know you're in Koreatown

Posted: Tuesday April 18 2017

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Edan Cohen

Los Angeles is a city made up of numerous, vastly different neighborhoods; your day on one side of town can be completely different than a similar day in another area. But that's one of the best parts about the city; each 'hood offers its own unique experience. Some of L.A.'s neighborhoods are more distinctly carved out than others, including the vast Koreatown; three of the most densely-populated square miles in the city. Here are 13 tell-tale signs to let you know you're in the midst of it.

1. The pervasive smell of slow-cooked BBQ meat is everywhere.

2. The streetscape looks like an actual city, with crowded sidewalks and blocks of high-rise buildings.

3. No one seems to go home at 2am; they just relocate to after-hours spots you can never seem to find on your own.

4. Everyone is walking around with a fish full of ice cream (it's called Taiyaki, and you can get it at Somi Somi). 

A post shared by @somisomiicecream on

5. You ask for a drink and are served soju.

6. The boba places are open late.

7. There's a day spa on every other block.

8. You see FOR RENT signs on apartments reminiscent of French chateaus. 

9. You're looking for a Starbucks or Coffee Bean, but all you can find are Tom and Toms.

A post shared by 💕 (@huinjun_0826) on

10. Your two best bets for beers are a hipster brew pub or a dive bar decorated like a boat

11. Every shop has a shelf of beauty masks, and they're cheap, and you can never not buy one.

12. You stumble upon the best Oaxacan restaurant outside of Oaxaca.

13. You're never more than a block away from a karaoke spot. 

 

