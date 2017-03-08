A heat wave is warming up L.A. through the weekend

If you’re starting to get a little tired of this super rain-soaked and extra-cold winter, it looks like there is a light at the end of the tunnel for you at last. The warming trend that arrived this week will escalate to a full-on heat wave across the region by Thursday.

According to National Weather Service forecasts, Southern California should see temperature spikes of 10 to 20 degrees above season averages on Thursday, the warmest day of the week, with a mid-day high in Los Angeles predicted to be 88 degrees. It isn’t going to break any records, but it's definitely warmer than a typical March day (and, if you ask us, it's also at least hot enough to justify heading to the beach, or at least sipping a refreshing cocktail).

This warming is being caused by a high-pressure system that is creating hot air close to the surface. And, like the recent bloom in wildflowers, it’s a nice signal from nature that winter is pretty much done (finally!) and spring is probably here to stay. You can pack away your overcoats and umbrellas as temperatures will remain in the 80s or high 70s at least through Tuesday and the sun will mostly be shining.

Let the spring-like weather be a reminder, too, that this weekend your clocks will spring forward to Pacific Daylight Time, meaning those sunny, warm evenings will be stretching on even later starting Sunday.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.