Brooklyn-based Catbird is bringing the sparkle to their first L.A. pop-up

Add this to the list of New York imports we’re actually excited to see arrive in Los Angeles: jewelry and accessories brand Catbird will be setting up a pop-up shop in Culver City for the month of April.

The Catbird shop, headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, bills itself as the “mecca for all things sparkly and exciting” and has amassed a huge base of followers since opening in 2004. Customers are drawn to the mix of indie designer and in-house label fine and fashion jewelry and lifestyle items that all sit at the chicest intersection of dainty and edgy.

Not all of Catbird’s eager customers can fit inside the 250-square-foot Bedford Avenue boutique, however. More than 60 percent of the company’s sales come from e-commerce and, after New York City, L.A. is already their next largest market. So it makes sense for them to branch out to the West Coast, even if it seems like they won’t be sticking around for more than this short visit.

“I am still sticking by my guns,” Catbird founder Rony Vardi told Women’s Wear Daily, about her intentions to keep the brand to just one retail shop. “This is a one-month pop-up, it’s not about testing the waters for a permanent store. It’s just about this particular experience, meeting our customers in L.A.”

That particular experience will take place at Platform in Culver City (which we might as well start calling "Little Brooklyn" given their hosting of that other BK fave, Roberta’s, for an extended pop-up) and will run for the month of April with hours of 11am to 7pm each day. There will be pop-up exclusive merch available in the form of custom designed totes and candles, in addition to selections from Catbird’s usual array of those sparkly, exciting wares.

If you find yourself loving the earrings and baubles so much that you wish you had more holes to display them, highly-sought-after piercing specialist J. Colby Smith will be on hand for two evening piercing parties using the available jewelry (details and reservation information have yet to be announced). A Current Affair will also be on hand with a curated selection of vintage fashion to complete your look.

