Chefs, details and more of Food Bowl's delicious program have been revealed

Food Bowl, the new city-wide food festival organized by the Los Angeles Times, has just dropped all of the details about its full month of amazing food-related programming and our mouths are already watering in anticipation. Expect chef demonstrations, dining events, film screenings, panel discussions and, of course, lots of delicious food.

Everything kicks off on April 30 with an opening night party called “Chef’s Fable” at the Wiltern. Arrive at 6pm for food by Kogi, Pasta Sisters and Mariscos Jalisco before finding your seat for a panel discussion with critic Jonathan Gold, chefs Niki Nakayama, Magnus Nilsson and Roy Choi, and filmmakers David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Chef’s Table) and Jon Favreau (Chef, Iron Man) and a screening of the Favreau/Choi film collaboration Chef. Tickets are on sale now for $25 to $30.

Magnus Nilsson, the creative mind behind one of Nordic cuisine’s brightest restaurants, Faviken, will also be participating in a free art exhibition at Union Station featuring photographs from his bestselling and visually stunning cookbook The Nordic Cookbook.

Want to try out some exotic new cuisine? On the evenings of May 10 through 14, the first Los Angeles Times Night Market brings a bustling dining pop-up to Grand Park. A $10 admission charge will get you in to check out more than 50 food vendors selling artisan fare, from pupusas to dim sum.

If you’re a fan of trendy Filipino food, you’ll make a beeline to Filipino Fridays, a series at Far East Plaza in Chinatown. Presented in collaboration with AMBOY, each night will take on a specific theme, from street food to desserts, so we wouldn't blame you if you decided to book tickets to each one. The events—on May 5, 12, 19 and 26—are ticketed in advance for prices ranging from $48 to $75.

Drink aficionados and barflies are not left out of the programming either. Among the drink-centric events are a Boozy Bowl night at Highland Park Bowl on May 6, open to all with no cover charge, and an exclusive tasting experience at the Walker Inn offering sips from a phalanx of the city’s big-name bartenders. Tickets for that fete will run $75, but that price includes cocktails and a copy of Where Bartenders Drink.

These highlights represent only a small sampling—an amuse-bouche, if you will—of Food Bowl’s dozens of speakers, chefs and events, covering all facets of contemporary food culture, so be sure to check out the full buffet of options they’ve put together.

