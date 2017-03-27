  • Blog
Danzig makes up for lack of bondage and electrocution at typical music fests with Blackest of the Black

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 4:24pm

Photograph: Courtesy Danzig

Rattle off a couple of popular band names and we'd have hard time discerning whether they're on the Coachella, FYF or Arroyo Seco Weekend lineup. But bring up bondage, electrocution and a blood bath at a music festival? That can only be Blackest of the Black.

Equally melodic and morbid rock icon Glenn Danzig is bringing his inaugural Blackest of the Black festival (previously a multi-city tour) to Orange County. He'll headline the two-day fest as part of the Misfits, and he's curated the rest of lineup, including Ministry, Suicidal Tendencies, Atreyu and Corrosion of Conformity.

So far, sounds like your standard heavy metal festival. But then there's Castle Danzig, a "fully interactive festival experience in torture, pain and metal."

Perhaps you've always wanted to be pierced and suspended on metal hooks; "it's euphoric," the cheeky website suggests. Or maybe you're a lady who's willing to potentially lose her top on a bloody sacrifice altar. Some not-so-light bondage, perchance, as overseen by the festival's Shinbari Knot Master? What about a straight jacket? Electrocution? Warm blood bath? Yes, yup and grab your shower cap.

Maybe Castle Danzig will be more like a haunted house filled with smoke and mirrors instead of actual torture devices. But then again, maybe you actually can get shocked by 10,000 volts of electricity on a torture cross. Personally, we'll stick to poking our head through the faux stocks photo-op and playing the oversized ouija board.

 

Blackest of the Black takes place May 26 and 27 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

