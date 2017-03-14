Tom Petty, Weezer, Alabama Shakes top inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend

Word of a Coachella-like music festival at the Rose Bowl first popped up nearly two years ago. Details have been pretty thin on the Pasadena event since then, but we finally know everything about the fest—and it's coming real soon.

The inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend will set up three stages in the Rose Bowl-adjacent Brookside Park on June 24 and 25. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers headline Saturday of the two-day fest while Mumford & Sons top Sunday's lineup. The rest of the lineup includes the likes of Alabama Shakes, Dawes, Weezer, Broken Social Scene, the Shins, Charles Bradley and Andrew Bird.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 20 at 11am, with an American Express presale period beginning on March 17 at 10am. A single day ticket costs $125 while a weekend pass is $225. VIP admission starts at $225 for a single day and $399 for the weekend.

While the musical lineup may seem a little mild, the food selection is astounding: Arroyo Seco Weekend is set to bring a mix of casual favorites like Sweetfin Poke, Sumo Dog, Locol, Dog Haus and Nomad's roving chicken burgers alongside some of our favorite fine-dining destinations like République, Broken Spanish, Redbird and Union.

Last year, AEG insisted that the fest would be more multi-generational and family-friendly than its subsidiary Goldenvoice's Coachella. That definitely seems to be the case; take a look over the Arroyo Seco Weekend lineup and you won't find a single hip-hop or EDM act. Instead, there's a mix of folk, soul, blues and jazz, with an out-of-left-field addition or two (Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra) and your token Gen X nostalgia act (Live, as in, yes, Throwing Copper Live). It's a declawed, homogenous lineup compared to other SoCal fests, but we at least give Goldenvoice credit for trying to differentiate it into what could be a perfectly pleasant fest.

Initial proposals pegged Arroyo Seco Weekend as a two-day festival with 75,000 attendees per day. But if all goes well, the next iteration could add a third day, an extra stage and up the capacity to 90,000.

