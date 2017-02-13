Disneyland ticket prices went up over the weekend—again

The last time Disneyland raised ticket prices, the news snuck in during a crowded Oscars weekend. This time around? The Grammys. Apparently awards season has become a presage of price spikes.

On Sunday, Disneyland slightly bumped up the cost of entry by a couple of dollars, putting the cheapest single-day ticket at $97 per adult.

The theme park switched to a tiered-pricing system last February, which broke up the calendar into demand-based "value," "regular" and "peak" days. While the value tickets only inched up $2 this year, the regular and peak tickets increased by $5, to $110 and $124 respectively. Prices for the popular park hopper upgrade, which allows access to both Disneyland and California Adventure, increased accordingly as well, with that add-on costing between $50 and $60.

Annual pass prices have also seen slight increases: Southern California Select and Southern California passes went up $10 to $339 and $469, while the Deluxe pass has increased by $20 to $619. Southern California residents can still take advantage of a monthly payment plan for those passes.

And just as the price to hop on your favorite Disneyland ride has increased, so too has parking, which now runs $20 for the day.

The price hikes continue a trend of modest annual increases. Taken over time, though, ticket prices have tripled since 2000, as The Orange County Register observed. So are park guests getting anything in return for the price hikes? The Guardians of the Galaxy takeover of the Tower of Terror opens this summer with a Star Wars-themed land due in 2019—though watch out for the two awards seasons between now and then.

