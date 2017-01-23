Dodgers players are handing out coffee, reading to kids and other fun stuff around L.A. this week

Did your barista look strangely familiar this morning? Maybe it's because the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off a week-long fan campaign by sending Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig out to meet with fans—and pass out free coffee. Even if you missed your chance to get coffee from a player at the Studio City and West Hollywood Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf locations today, the team still has a number of events planned for the rest of the week.

As the community tour week continues, team members will be out across the city teaching exercise classes, doing community service projects, delivering surprise pizzas and more. Planned annually since 2003, the Love L.A. tour connects the team to the city it calls home. Tomorrow, the Dodgers will team up with Nike for a health and fitness clinic for underserved young women, followed by turning Dodger Stadium into a movie theater for a special screening and family event for pediatric patients of Cedars-Sinai.

Other events this week include players reading to second and third graders assembled at four L.A. public library branches, a lunch with police officers and firefighters, a sports clinic at Crenshaw High School, Kenta Maeda appearing at the Japanese American National Museum and a group trip to the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro to honor military families. If you happen to work for City Hall, you might get a treat on Thursday when Kiké Hernandez and Rob Segedin will deliver a surprise pizza party to a group of hardworking L.A. city employees.

A full schedule of the Dodgers Love L.A. events can be found on the team’s website, and fans are encouraged to follow #DodgersLoveLA on Twitter for updates and surprise appearances.

