'Fox News the Musical' skewers cable news with satirical song

Lately, events in the world seem pretty serious, but one new theater production is giving us an excuse to take a step back and laugh. Fox News the Musical is, as the name suggests, a musical satire of the conservative cable television network, but also a message about bi-partisanship in a polarized country. The premiere run debuts tonight at Secret Rose Theater in North Hollywood.

The play follows the story of a liberal young woman of color, Hope Roosevelt, who finds herself accepting an internship at Fox News. Once she’s on the inside, she’s confronted with a conflict between her own values and those of the people around her, challenges of getting ahead in the workplace and even a little across-the-aisle romance with a conservative. And, because this is a musical, she faces those challenges by singing about them.

There are 15 original songs composed for Fox News the Musical, with music by Bradley Brough and Joanna Castle Miller and lyrics by Castle Miller and Eric Phillips. Phillips also wrote the show’s book, created the concept, and headed up the charge to crowdfund the production. While a Fox News-related show seems incredibly timely at the moment, the process began with a Kickstarter that exceeded its funding goal before the election of President Trump even took place.

Stop by this weekend to catch the only show we know of that promises “Drama, intrigue and fake news.”

Fox News the Musical runs April 20 to 23 at Secret Rose Theater, 11246 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood. Tickets are $20 and available online. Tickets to the Friday performance include a post-show Q&A with author Joe Muto.

