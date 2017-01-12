Get in touch with the cosmos at these full moon celebrations

No matter how advanced human civilization gets, a full moon just never ceases to seem to tap into something a little bit mystical. Around the world, people take the occasion for gatherings, from the famous, massive parties in Thailand to much smaller celebrations. The first full moon of the year seems like a good excuse for a party, particularly for anybody who still feels like they need to shake off the baggage of last year, so here are some local spots to drum, dance and generally let your inner moon goddess come out to play.

Velvet Full Moon Party at Paper Moon Vintage: Los Feliz vintage clothing boutique Paper Moon is getting in on the full moon spirit with their signature flapper-style spin. Join them for a night of live music by the Hi-Hi Honeydrops, a band specializing in 1920s and 1930s style tunes, along with wine and, naturally, a little moonshine (get it?). The suggested attire is pretty unique for a full moon party; swap the hippie tie dye for vintage velvet cocktail getups. 4516 Hollywood Blvd; January 12 from 6pm to 9:30pm, entry is free.

Bullshit Bonfire at the Green Man: The Green Man Metaphysical Shoppe and Apothecary in North Hollywood sets itself apart from the average crystal shop by being run by mystics and ‘occult practitioners’ who sell spells, potions and cloaks. They’re marking the year’s first full moon with a cathartic bonfire ceremony that encourages you to throw your emotional baggage into the flames and feel spiritually refreshed. 5712 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood; January 13 from 7:30 to 9:30pm, tickets are $20 to $23.

Full Moon Drum Circle on Aliso Beach: At this long-running but informal Laguna Beach gathering, drummers, belly dancers, hula hoopers, stick jugglers and others gather at each full moon to share good vibes as the waves crash in. The event is open to anybody and runs the gambit, from elderly hippies to EDM loving teens and everybody in between. 31131 S Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach; monthly, 7 to 10pm, admission is free.

Telescopes and Beer at Cosmic Brewery: Cosmic Brewery, a craft beer spot in Torrance, is celebrating this Full Moon the 13th with a special party they’re calling “Telescopes and Beer.” It involves—get this—telescopes and beer. Specifically, gazing at the full moon through the ‘scopes while sampling the brewery’s range of crafted-on-site beers, including Cosmonaut California Blonde and Bagpipe Scottish Ale. 2013 Gramercy Place, Torrance; January 13 from 8 to 10pm. Regular tasting room hours are Friday 3 to 10pm, Saturday noon to 10pm and Sunday noon to 6pm.

Full Moon Celebration at Ace Hotel and Swim Club: At the Ace Hotel’s desert retreat, they mark each month’s cycle with a poolside full moon party that invites everyone to participate in a drum, didgeridoo and dance circle and partake in massages, reflexology services and facial mud masks (which we hear some partiers choose to wear as they celebrate). 701 E Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs; Full Moon Celebration is monthly, 7 to 10pm, and admission is free to hotel guests and the public.

Full Wolf Moon Ride by Los Angeles Horseback Riding: For a special way to enjoy the full moon, make a reservation for one of Los Angeles Horseback Riding’s monthly full moon trail rides near Topanga Canyon. Call 818-591-2032 in advance to confirm your spot for a 90-minute guided ride that kicks off right around sunset. 2623 Old Topango Canyon Rd, Topanga; exact prices and times vary.

