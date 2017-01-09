Go photo-crazy at the Month of Photography Los Angeles

Month of Photography Los Angeles (MOPLA) kicks off this week, bringing a string of celebrations of photography and photographers across the city. Photo lovers, get ready for overload, because there are gallery shows, outdoor image projections, discussions and panels galore.

There are no less than 33 different exhibitions that are participating in MOPA, including everything from the "#GirlGaze" show at the Annenberg Space for Photography to "TV on Film" at LACMA, as well as special limited-run shows just for the month at CHUNGKING Studio, Leica Gallery and Sloan Projects. MOPA will also have their own pop-up gallery at space15twenty in Hollywood, hosting short-term displays and auctions, and even an ‘Instagram Jam’ celebrating a mix of famous and unknown photographers who share interesting work on the beloved platform.

Photo L.A., which runs January 13 to 15, is a centerpiece of the month, bringing dozens of galleries and photography vendors together at the Reef for a sprawling photography-focused art show. In addition to their show, Photo L.A. is also partnering with the Lucie Foundation to produce a programming series for MOPLA called Converge.

These events include a celebration of the recent publication of photographer David Black’s first monograph, "David Black: Cerro Gordo," that focuses in on the years of heartbreak and isolation Black experienced while living in and documenting Echo Park. Fans of pop culture will want to catch Matthias Clamer’s talk where he will give the inside scoop on his famed celebrity portraiture, including how Ingmar Bergman inspires him to make those It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia billboards you’ve seen all over L.A.

For a different perspective on the art, MOPA is staging something the Standard Vision site-specific installation on a large-scale outdoor screen at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel at L.A. Live. The #SVLA1 program will play on the massive display multiple times throughout the day and night each day from January 16 to February 12.

Month of Photography Los Angeles runs from January 12 to February 12 at various locations. A full listing of events and exhibitions can be found online.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.