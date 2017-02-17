Here's how to spend a perfect day in North Hollywood

There are many ways to explore North Hollywood, but there's only one perfect way to spend a day in the Valley neighborhood. We've put together an itinerary for your perfect day in North Hollywood.

Morning

Start your day with a decadent meal at Eat, where the question isn’t whether you’d like the French toast but whether you’d like it crusted in Frosted Flakes, smothered in Nutella or stacked and stuffed with berries. Burn those breakfast calories with a walk around the neighborhood’s ever-expanding cultural heart, the Metro-adjacent and pedestrian-friendly NoHo Arts District, including stops at the handsome and well-curated Blastoff Comics and Gallery 800, which is home to exhibitions from the entertainment industry’s Art Directors Guild.

Afternoon

Head east to a cluster of eclectic spots on Cahuenga Boulevard. Grab lunch at the Cahuenga General Store, a cozy, rustic sandwich shop with great muffalettas. Just down the street, peruse modern decor at Midcenturyla, or pick up a good read at Iliad Bookshop, where resident cats brush up against the shelves. For a pick-me-up, grab an almond-milk tea with boba from TeaPop; make sure to check out the back patio, which regularly hosts pop-up markets and impromptu performances.

Night

Have a happy-hour drink at Idle Hour, a curious-looking 1940s barrel-shaped café turned cocktail bar. Head over to Spumante Restaurant for dinner in the white-tablecloth family-run restaurant; we suggest a plate of homemade ravioli. Make sure to save room for something sweet, because a slice of chocolate banana bread pudding pie from Republic of Pie may be the most delicious dessert in the Valley. Make it a late night and catch a twisted play or zany seasonal tale at Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre.

